Weather Warning

(WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Baltimore area, as the coldest air of the season yet is set to arrive. The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected. #mdwx The coldest air of the season so far is on the way tonight. Already issued is this Freeze Warning in effect through 10 A. M. ,..TOMORROW. 34° is the forecast low but some suburban areas will be below 32°. pic.twitter.com/Vpqwzb1dTF — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 2, 2021 Frost and freeze conditions...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO