While we love hotels and resorts, there's something about an inn that just evokes coziness and charm. Whether it's an antique-filled mansion, a colonial-era bed and breakfast, or even a large-scale property with lots of activities, you know you're in for a special stay at these one-of-a-kind inns. No matter where you decide to travel — along the eastern or western coasts, in the south or out west — there's an inn that has your name on it. Here are the very best inns to visit in every state.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO