Bicyclists allegedly attack motorist with bikes in Avondale
CHICAGO - Two intoxicated bicyclists allegedly attacked a motorist in Avondale on the Northwest Side late Wednesday. A 37-year-old man was driving about 11:20...www.fox32chicago.com
CHICAGO - Two intoxicated bicyclists allegedly attacked a motorist in Avondale on the Northwest Side late Wednesday. A 37-year-old man was driving about 11:20...www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1