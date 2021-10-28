CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bicyclists allegedly attack motorist with bikes in Avondale

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two intoxicated bicyclists allegedly attacked a motorist in Avondale on the Northwest Side late Wednesday. A 37-year-old man was driving about 11:20...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Beloved Chicago cyclist killed in downtown crash

CHICAGO - Dozens paid their respects Tuesday night to a beloved bicyclist killed in a downtown crash. Broderick "Ade" Hogue, 32, was a popular and beloved member of Chicago's cycling community. He was a well-known graphic designer and competitive cyclist who lived in the West Town neighborhood. Police say he...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man pistol-whipped, carjacked in West Town

CHICAGO - A man was struck with a handgun and carjacked Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood. The man was pistol-whipped and carjacked by a gunman around 11:36 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Fulton Street, police said. The victim refused treatment at the scene, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman charged in deadly Halloween shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO - A woman was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed another woman in the Gresham neighborhood. Niquita Booker, 27, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kailah Bledsoe on Oct. 31 in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avondale#Bicyclists#Bike#Chicago Police#Hispanic
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman was shot Sunday night while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side. The 23-year-old was traveling northbound around 10: 15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone in a red Jeep SUV opened fire, striking her in the leg, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Man fatally shot in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side. About 4:15 p.m., the 26-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue, when he was stuck by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was struck in the neck and taken to Loyola...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

'Rust' armorer's attorneys speculate sabotage occurred on set in deadly Alec Baldwin shooting incident

The armorer on the set of "Rust" offered a chilling theory through her attorneys about what led to the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was one of four people who handled the weapon prior to Alec Baldwin firing it while rehearsing a scene for the indie-western. As a result, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that the investigation is largely focused on her as well as how a live round made its way to the set of the film at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy