CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Managers Lose Lineup Card as Baker, Snitker Stay Old School

By Barry M. Bloom
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmCB8_0cfYcXoV00

When Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced he was going with a reliever instead of 20-game winner Julio Urias to open Game 5 of a National League Division Series earlier this month in San Francisco, he said the decision wasn’t his, but rather came down from the “tippy-top” of the organization.

You mean Mark Walter, the owner and chairman , Roberts was asked somewhat in jest?

“The very tippy-top,” Roberts responded.

Roberts said he has a seat at the table when those kinds of decisions are made, but that’s all.

“I do not get more than one vote,” he said. “No, I don’t. I don’t.”

That’s the way the manager’s job has devolved in Major League Baseball these days. Decisions are made largely based on analytics by the baseball operations department. A game plan is devised, and the manager is expected to implement it without any deviation.

He must sell it to the players and explain it to the media. If the plan goes wrong, he must defend it or face the wrath of his bosses. A manager without clout works more to maintain credibility in the clubhouse and with the public.

Conversely, the next general manager who comes down postgame to explain a move that failed will be the first.

Roberts has managed the Dodgers for six years and is going into a lame duck season on his four-year contract. He has a .622 winning percentage, has won three NL pennants and a World Series. Nonetheless, the skipper role has morphed into more of a middle manager in this era’s iteration of baseball.

“Everybody has to deal with it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “The key to any job is to co-exist in a workplace. There’s a give and a take. It’s just a matter of how much you’re willing to give or how much you’re willing to take.

“Every man has an inner and outer dignity, what you will take to keep the job and sometimes what you won’t take. At some point in time, you’ve got to say, ‘Hey, you can keep it.’”

The World Series is offering a neat comparison. The Astros are led by the 72-year-old Baker, whose 24 years as a manager for five clubs has spanned the old and new way of doing things. Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves is finishing his fifth season after decades of managing in the minors.

The clubs are tied at a game apiece with the next three games scheduled to begin Friday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Snitker, 66, said everybody in the Braves baseball ops has input regarding major on-field decisions, “but I’m not forced to do anything I don’t want to do.”

And that’s refreshing to hear.

“Yeah, there’s just more information out there,” he said. “Analytics is good information. It’s not as simple as it used to be, just playing the game and going off your gut and instincts so much. It’s just more involved now than it used to be.”

Both Baker and Snitker are baseball lifers.

Baker, a former outfielder of much repute, played 19 years in the big leagues, batting .278 with 242 homers and 1,981 hits. He played on the 1981 Dodgers that defeated the New York Yankees in six games to win his only World Series. That’s a lot of street cred.

As a manager, he’s won 1,987 regular season games and has a .534 winning percentage. Every one of the teams he’s managed has been to the playoffs, but none has won the World Series. The last time he went was 2002 with the Giants, and they lost in seven games to the Angels.

They were up 3-2 and on the brink of winning Game 6 when the Angels came from behind to take that game and ultimately the series.

His pitching moves—taking out starter Russ Ortiz—late in Game 6 still haunt him. But here’s the thing, they were his moves.

“The use of pitchers, the short hook and the more importance of the bullpen is a lot different now than it was 20 years ago,” Baker said. “I was blasted for taking Russ Ortiz out 20 years ago, but nowadays I’d have been blasted for not taking him out.”

Baker said it’s not a matter of whether it’s old school or new school. He was hired by the Astros in 2020 in the days between the sign-stealing scandal and the pandemic to establish some order to a messy situation.

Nothing works all the time, he said. “There are no absolutes in sports, not as long as you’re playing against somebody on the other side who can mess up your game plan.”

Dodgers fans tend to blame Roberts for moves that are dictated by the front office. It’s the same with Aaron Boone and the Yankees, Gabe Kapler and the Giants, and whoever’s in the managing seat of the San Diego Padres, just to name a few.

When St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball ops John Mozeliak recently fired manager Mike Schildt for “philosophical differences,” that was code for saying Schildt didn’t want to implement what Mozeliak wanted him to do.

But the Dodgers baseball ops, led by president Andrew Friedman, dealt Roberts a bad hand this October. Analytics-driven tactical decisions turned too cute by half this postseason.

They used Max Scherzer in relief to close Game 5 against the Giants,  rendering him  unavailable to start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, which the Dodgers lost to the Braves. Same thing with Urias, who was used in relief against the Braves, and didn’t quite have it when he started later in the series.

Gavin Lux, a second baseman, was moved to center field for the first time ever as injuries mounted. It was trial by fire, and he missed a key fly ball in Game 3 of the NLCS that was emblematic of the hole the Dodgers never emerged from.

Roberts was left to take it on the chin for all those moves, but he knew that’s what would happen when he signed up to replace Don Mattingly, who no longer wanted any part of the Dodgers situation under Friedman.

Roberts also was an outfielder and played 10 years in the Majors, two of them with the Dodgers.

He played for old school managers like Jim Tracy in L.A. and Terry Francona in Boston, where he’ll always be remembered for stealing second base in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series against the Yankees. He was knocked in as the tying run, the first domino in a historic Red Sox comeback. Boston went on to erase a 0-3 deficit before sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series for the first time since 1918.

Francona was one of the first managers of this era to deal in Boston with some front office interference. Roberts is well aware of the difference.

“When I came up certainly the manager had complete autonomy,” Roberts said. “That’s not good nor bad. It’s just different than the way the world works today. The most important thing to me is your ability to relate to the players. Dusty is at the top of that list, clearly. I think Brian also does a fantastic job. Baseball’s still baseball, and getting players to play to their optimum ability, that’s the goal.”

(The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Andrew Friedman’s name in the 27th paragraph.)

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Astros Take On Sign-Stealing Stigma, Atlanta Braves in World Series

Because of the coronavirus, a year ago the Major League Baseball playoffs were played mostly in empty ballparks. There was no traveling and no off days in the various League Championship Series. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves each came within a game of a pennant, but neither made it out of their respective bubbles. The Braves squandered a 3-1 deficit and lost to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games at the Globe Life Field bubble, a turn of events that has been well-documented. The fact that the Astros came back from 0-3 to nearly beat the...
MLB
Sportico

World Series May Sound Death Knell for MLB Pitchers at the Plate

Houston reliever Kendall Graveman may have been the last pitcher to regularly hit in a Major League Baseball game Sunday night, and Braves manager Brian Snitker said it couldn’t have happened a moment too soon. The universal designated hitter is likely on tap in the next Basic Agreement, currently being collectively bargained by the owners and the players. Pitchers hitting, an artifact of the National League that’s run its course, may have heaved its dying gasp. The DH will be on display again as the World Series shifts back to Minute Maid Park Tuesday night for Game 6 after the Astros staved...
MLB
Sportico

Dodgers Win Delays Free Agent Decisions for Baseball’s Top Payroll

The Los Angeles Dodgers went all in this season with a Major League-record $267.2 million player payroll. And they will have to be just as adept this off-season trying to retain many of their nine key free agents that form the core of this highly successful team. That spending figure was $119.7 million more than that of the Atlanta Braves, who were 12th at $147.5 million and still lead the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series three games to two with Game 6 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday night. Last year in the Globe Life Field bubble the Dodgers...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Russ Ortiz
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
Sporting News

There's a simple reason why Dusty Baker wears gloves during Astros games

Dusty Baker carries quite a few accessories with him during games that he manages. He wears sweatbands up and down his arms, along with a Fitbit. He dons an Astros-themed mask for most of Houston's games. When Baker is taking a mask break, he habitually chews on a toothpick and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Los Angeles Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
Washington Post

A pitcher throwing a World Series no-hitter was pulled. That’s what baseball has become.

ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
New York Post

Dusty Baker: Astros front office leaves lineup up to me

HOUSTON — When Aaron Boone was brought back as Yankee manager last month, both he and general manager Brian Cashman reiterated that Boone makes the lineups every game, pushing back on the notion it’s based more on analytics. Asked how much of a role Houston general manager James Click and...
MLB
FOX Sports

World Series 2021: Braves edge Astros as manager Brian Snitker deftly handles pitching staff

ATLANTA — If a reliever enters a World Series game to preserve a no-hitter in progress but he doesn’t know it’s a no-hitter, is it still a no-hitter?. The Atlanta Braves tested that question in Game 3 Friday night at Truist Park. Ian Anderson fired five admittedly and effectively wild innings before manager Brian Snitker shook his hand in the Braves’ dugout and summoned left-hander A.J. Minter from his bullpen. Minter was unaware Anderson had not surrendered a hit, but he kept it up. Luke Jackson, the next man up, was also unaware Anderson and Minter had not surrendered hits. He, too, held the line. Tyler Matzek, who had the eighth, was aware. He gave it up.
MLB
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Despite stroke, Bobby Cox still a presence for Braves and manager Brian Snitker

Longtime Braves fans know Bobby Cox as one of the winningest managers in baseball history. But they may not know what happened in the decade since he retired that's kept Cox mostly away from games at Truist Park. In 2019 Bobby Cox had a stroke. But the legendary baseball figure remains influential with the team and close to Brian Snitker, the Braves’ current manager. In this week's Georgia Today, we explore how the Braves’ miracle season is in no small part due to their special bond.
MLB
FanSided

Zack Greinke makes MLB history thanks to Dusty Baker’s World Series lineup

Zach Greinke is the Astros starting pitcher for Game 4 of the World Series but it’s his spot in the batting order that has him making MLB history. In a crucial spot for the Houston Astros, manager Dusty Baker decided to give the ball to veteran pitcher Zach Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series. Though he hasn’t been asked to eat too many innings in the postseason, a strong start to the game from the hurler would be huge for Houston in the long run.
MLB
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
490
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy