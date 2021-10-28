'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly robbed and held at gunpoint at her Encino Hills home

Dorit Kemsley. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley was robbed and held at gunpoint in her Encino Hills, California, home Wednesday night, Daily Mail Online reported .

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Insider that there is a home invasion robbery investigation for a home on Kemsley's block that was broken into Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. local time.

LAPD said three men are suspected of the crime and that there was an unknown amount of property taken from the home.

Kemsley's children were in the home at the time, along with Kemsley herself, according to Daily Mail Online. Her husband, PK Kemsley, was in London.

Daily Mail Online reported that the men stole Kemsley's jewelry and handbags but never went into her children's bedrooms.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Kemsley said three men broke into the house while she was asleep and that she woke up to two men standing at the foot of her bed.

She reportedly pleaded with the intruders: "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother."

One of the men responded to her cries "Kill her," the source told Daily Mail.

Following the break-in, Kemsley called her husband and the police.