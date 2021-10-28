CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Application period for Wild Hog Control Program starts Monday

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will accept a new round of applications for the Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) beginning Monday, November 1, 2021.

The application period will close on Monday, November 15. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

The program provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers to help control wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in the state. MDAC also provides training on how to use the traps.

“We are beginning to enter fall and winter months when wild hog trapping is highly successful,” said Gipson.

Applications must be completed and submitted online . The applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, losses caused by the wild hogs and current trapping efforts on the property.

