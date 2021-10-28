Top 10 Things To Do in November 2021

As the weather cools, there are lots of family-friendly options for outings with the kids in November. 3. Upstairs Downstairs at the Tampa Bay Hotel: Every Sunday, you can step back in time at the Henry B. Plant Museum and enjoy single-character performances that bring turn-of–the-century Tampa Bay Hotel staff members and guests to life. You can meet Edith Roosevelt, who visited the Tampa Bay Hotel in 1898 with her husband, Theodore Roosevelt, who was in town with his famous Rough Riders waiting for word to leave for Cuba and fight in the Spanish-American War. Other days, actors portray hotel staff and local dignitaries. $10, $8 seniors, $7 students, $5 children. Storytelling begins at 2 p.m. Sundays. Henry B. Plant Museum, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-254-1891. plantmuseum.com.

