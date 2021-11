As the first Penn State women’s lacrosse player to be named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year back in 2018, Katie O’Donnell made an impact in her time in Happy Valley. Now, O’Donnell represents Penn State on an even bigger stage: the U.S. Women’s National Lacrosse team. Being recruited for the team shortly after her graduation and the team’s 2017 World Cup gold medal win, O’Donnell made her return to the field along with the rest of the national team at the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic on October 15, which were the first games since the pandemic began.

