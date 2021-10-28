Abaddon: Princess of the Decay Review – Sexy Retro Horror

From start to finish, The Rush #1 makes it clear this historical horror story is not using a setting 122 years in the past for convenience in plot or mood, although it amplifies the mood of this debut considerably. There is a genuine appreciation for this sliver of North American history - the last great gold rush of the 19th century which sent many men to the Yukon and transformed more than a few into corpses. The desperation, violence, and questionable conditions on the page bring this era to life and make clear why the truth of history can be every bit as horrifying as imagined terrors. The Rush #1 delivers both in a prologue that ought to tempt any comics readers possessing a taste for terror.

