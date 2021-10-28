KELOLAND SportsZone to feature 13 playoff games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school football playoff season is here for teams across the state.

KELOLAND Sports will be out covering 13 games and will bring you the highlights in Thursday’s SportsZone.

Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens

Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson

Roosevelt vs O’Gorman

Washington vs Lincoln

Tea Area vs. Sturgis

Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central

Vermillion vs. Tri-Valley

Dell Rapids vs. West Central

Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Wagner

Hanson vs. Platte-Geddes

De Smet vs. Warner

Wall vs. Gregory

Thursday’s Game of the Week will be a doubleheader featuring a matchup between O’Gorman and Roosevelt followed by a matchup between Washington and Lincoln.

