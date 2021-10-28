CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Gucci Trailer Shows a Legacy to Kill For

By Mirko Parlevliet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGM and United Artists Releasing have revealed the new House of Gucci trailer, which features more footage from the anticipated film opening in theaters on November 24. You can watch the House of Gucci trailer using the player below and you’ll find new character posters underneath. Directed by Ridley...

Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
Complex

Lady Gaga Says She Looked for ‘Evidence of the Insurrection’ at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration

Lady Gaga has taken on many jobs during her decade-plus as an international pop star and actress, but one she’s always seen as a backup was that of a combat journalist. In her latest profile in British Vogue, Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film House of Gucci, eventually sharing that if she didn’t become an acclaimed actress and songwriter, she would’ve taken her talents elsewhere.
hypefresh.co

‘House Of Gucci’ Completely Dominated By Lady Gaga

After three years, Lady Gaga is finally coming back to the big screen. House of Gucci is a Roberto Bentivegna original film. And based on the Sarah Gay Gorden book with the same title. Director Ridley Scott is now redesigning the concept of the film, putting Lady Gaga on track in the race for the Oscars.
SFGate

'House of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.
American Songwriter

Lady Gaga Becomes the ‘Black Widow” of the ‘House of Gucci’ In New Movie Trailer

On Thursday morning (Oct. 28), the 35-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress made the headlines again thanks to the release of a new trailer for House of Gucci, a forthcoming biopic on the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Starring as Patrizia Reggiani—Gucci’s ex-wife (nicknamed ‘The Black Widow’) who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995—Gaga’s circa-1990s Italian look is getting fans excited for the film’s November 24 release date.
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
udiscovermusic.com

Lady Gaga Stars As Patrizia Reggiani In Thrilling New ‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer

The second trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani has been shared ahead of the highly anticipated film’s November 24 theatrical release. The new preview offers more insight into the tumultuous marriage between Gaga’s Patrizia and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci as the famous...
WOOD

Win VIP Tickets to House of Gucci!

House of Gucci is an upcoming biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the 2001 book. The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. Win two VIP tickets to the movie premiere at Studio Park on Tuesday, November 23rd....
WWD

‘House of Gucci’ Reveals New Trailer and Posters Ahead of Release

Ahead of its release a month from now, MGM Studios has revealed another look at its highly anticipated “House of Gucci” movie. On Thursday, the production company’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts posted the film’s second trailer as well as posters. The photos show the main cast dressed in their respective characters, with Lady Gaga in an all-red outfit as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver in a pinstripe blue suit as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto in a pink corduroy suit as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino in a black-and-white suit as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons in a fawn-colored suit as Rodolfo Gucci.
Vanity Fair

A New Drop Dead Gorgeous House of Gucci Trailer Has Arrived

Ciao, bella. A new trailer for House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Oscar-winning pop music icon Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani—the vengeful ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci—has arrived, and it’s molto bellissima. Content. “Gucci,” Gaga says, with an Italian-accented purr at the top of the jam-packed, two-minute trailer....
theplaylist.net

‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer: Ridley Scott Dresses Murder & High Fashion In An Extravagant Gown

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of the coming fall movie season is Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” The film, based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” is a spicy slice of true-crime drama concerning the intersection of murder and high fashion, one that will almost assuredly kick up some controversy in time for the Oscars.
Billboard

Lady Gaga's 'Sweet Dreams' Turn Into a Nightmare in New 'House of Gucci' Trailer: Watch

House of Gucci looks to be as luxurious as the fashion brand it's about -- from an all-star cast to its renowned director, and now the trailer soundtrack budget. Prominently featuring Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983, a new trailer for the film features more of a direct plot synopsis and many prominent lines from Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani character.
The Independent

House of Gucci: Fans react with excitement following the release of new trailer

A new trailer for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is out and fans have heaped praise on its star, Lady Gaga.The film, which is set to release on Thanksgiving, stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was the head of the Gucci fashion house in the Eighties.Reggiani was convicted in 1998 for ordering her former husband’s murder. Gucci was shot dead in 1995 outside his office in Milan. The pair had split in 1985.The plot of the film is based on the lead-up to the trial of Reggiani, who was convicted and...
The Verge

New Trailers: The Wheel of Time, The Witcher, Lightyear, House of Gucci, and more

I’m close to giving up on The Morning Show; the latest episode spends a lot of time building up to a twist that makes very little sense given the season so far. They only have three episodes left and a lot of plot to push forward. Luckily, Succession is getting good and juicy with the Roy siblings choosing sides, and I’m also getting caught up in Maid, mainly because of Margaret Qualley’s strong performance as Alex.
vitalthrills.com

Moonfall Movie Reveals New Photos and Viral Site

Lionsgate has provided us with new photos from the Moonfall movie and a viral site is now also online. You can view the photos by scrolling down and you can check out Dr. K.C. Houseman’s (John Bradley) conspiracy site here. In case you missed it, you can watch the trailer...
themanual.com

‘House of Gucci’ Previews the Designer’s Downfall and Assassination

“Gucci. It was a name that sounded so sweet,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani intones in the new preview for House of Gucci. The scene that follows, Reggiani’s introduction to the family, is a yard filled with tussling, well-dressed men. Contradiction follows contradiction in the too-ludicrous-to-be-fictional tale that centers on fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) and his fairy tale marriage to Reggiani — who would eventually be responsible for his death. Ridley Scott directs the biopic that follows Gucci’s rise to global prominence and eventual assassination at the hands of killers hired by his wife.
