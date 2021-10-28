CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Nichols Quits ‘A Quiet Place’ Threequel; Set to Direct Untitled Sci-Fi Movie For Paramount

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am doing backflips over Jeff Nichols quitting “A Quiet Plave: Part III.” Deadline had reported a few months back that Paramount hired...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

