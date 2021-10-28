Jeff Nichols Quits ‘A Quiet Place’ Threequel; Set to Direct Untitled Sci-Fi Movie For Paramount

Following the success of A Quiet Place Part II earlier this year Paramount Pictures moved quickly to make sure that the next entry in the franchise, a spinoff feature film set in the same universe, was already in the works. It had previously been reported that Take Shelter and Midnight Special filmmaker Jeff Nichols would write and direct the new movie but that plan has now changed. According to a report from Deadline, Nichols and Paramount have "amicably" parted ways on him helming the film but he's moving over to work on an original sci-fi project for the studio which they are reportedly "very high on."

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO