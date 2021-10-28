CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

BRAC announces support for tax millage renewal for CATS

By Sanestina Hunter
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCo1s_0cfYY1xu00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— The Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) announced in a press release the tax millage renewal for Capital Area Transit (CATS) on Thursday, October 28.

The tax millage is expected to appear on the November 13 ballot.

“For an overwhelming number of the people who use the CATS system, it is their only means of transportation to and from work. Not funding CATS puts significant risk in their ability to get to their jobs, said BRAC Board of Char and CFO of Manship Media Ralpha Bender.

“This would create incredible adversity for hundreds, if not thousands of local businesses whose enterprise is dependent upon a reliable workforce,” he added.

CATS connects to over 225,000 jobs across the bus route system.

The tax millage that funds (CATS) will go before voters in Baton Rouge and Baker city. The 10.6 million tax millage creates $17.6 million per year for the agency, representing nearly 60% of CATS’ annual budget.

According to a recent BRAC analysis, CATS has kept its promise for the past ten years to improve its performance by 70% with decreased wait times for buses.

Last year, before the pandemic, bus riders’ wait times average 15 minutes to 75 minutes. To learn more visit, BRAC.org or CATS.org

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

What’s on the ballot: A breakdown of Amendment One

Amendment One proposes to make the state the sole collector of local sales taxes from towns and cities across Louisiana. While business groups across the state support the amendment, the City of New Orleans is asking Louisianans to vote "no" on election day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

La. Department of Insurance advises citizens on Affordable Care Act open enrollment period

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Insurance is offering advice to citizens during this year’s Affordable Care Act open enrollment period which beings Monday, November 1, 2021 and ends January 15, 2022. During this period, people who do not get health insurance through their employers can use the federal Health Insurance Marketplace […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brac#Millage#The Cats#Jobs#Traffic#The Board Of Directors#Capital Area Transit#Brac Board Of Char#Cfo#Manship Media#Wgno
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy