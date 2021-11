The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex ranks as one of the most affordable areas for new home construction in the nation, according to a new study. The new analysis by Knock, a digital homeownership platform, found that about 60% of Americans would not qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced new home. Comparatively, 52% of homebuyers in Dallas would not be eligible for a mortgage on a median price home based on household income.

