In 2016, three days after the Pulse Nightclub shooting and five months before the presidential election, Maggie Smith published a poem she’d written in an Ohio Starbucks titled “Good Bones.” “Life is short and the world is at least half terrible, and for every kind stranger, there is one who would break you, though I keep this from my children,” it reads. “I am trying to sell them the world.” As the Washington Post later declared, it “captured the mood of a tumultuous year.” Which also turned out to be the mood of the next year, and the years ever since, too.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO