Family Relationships

Here’s What Parents Won (and Lost Big On) in Biden’s Build Back Better Plan

By Cameron LeBlanc
 6 days ago
Today, the Biden administration released a $1.85 trillion framework that is a significantly pared-back version of the Build Back Better agenda, the initial proposal for which had a price tag of $3.5 trillion. If passed, though the package has been cut significantly, it would still represent a historic investment...

Washington Post

Why the Biden administration would pay as much as $450,000 to separated immigrant families

For much of the past two weeks, Republicans have accused the Justice Department of doing Democrats’ political bidding. The reason: The Justice Department said it would look into threats against local school board members, which Republicans allege is intended to chill the speech of conservative parents (even as the policy only pertains to threats).
700 Billionaires Could Save Working Families, Stay Billionaires

It’s no secret that the tax code is written to serve the interests of the wealthy. There’s a preponderance of unfair rules—the step-up and carried interest loopholes come to mind—that allow the ultra-rich to pay taxes at much lower rates than working and middle-class Americans while donating money to politicians who will preserve and expand those unfair advantages.
Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
