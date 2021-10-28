CHIME IN | We want your Halloween photos!

Is your yard especially spooky this time of year? Do neighbors cower in fright? Or howl in good fun?. We are looking to scare up a cool photo collection of Halloween-decorated yards in Wareham and Onset to give our readers a fright. Send photos of your decorated yard to: editor@warehamweek.com.
Disclaimer: “Entire personality” may be a stretch. You may not sue The Crimson if you feel attacked by this list. It’s everybody’s favorite time of year: it’s socially acceptable to wear whatever you want in public, you’re encouraged to eat your body weight in candy, and there’s something scarier than any midterms or finals coming up in the air. That’s right. It’s Halloween. And since we can be anything, read on to discover what your choice of costume says about you.
The Strut Your Mutt: Canine Halloween Costume Contest last weekend at Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair, New Jersey was a fun opportunity for dogs and their owners to show off their creativity. Some of the dog owners dressed up alongside their canines. The dogs had the opportunity to play with...
This year's Ghoulash was be held as a drive through Halloween trick or treating on Saturday, October 23 from 2-5. Cars circled up and around multiple blocks downtown for the less than one block long event. Children and parents dressed in costumes and some even took to designing their vehicles. This year's event included a drive-thru trick-or-treat with live entertainment and booths handing out giveaways. Despite the long wait, many families were all smiles as they approached performers in colorful costumes or handing out sweet treats.
It's hunting season for black bears and deer (archery), which means there are a lot of game cameras strapped to trees across the state. It also means there should be plenty of opportunities for Bangor Daily News readers to share their photos and videos with us.
Full Circle Yoga in Duluth held their first annual Spookasana Halloween Costume class Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. It was free to attend and participants were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The name of the class was created using the Yoga term "asana," which is defined as the seated posture used for meditation.
Things that go bump in the night have resumed their haunting of Arlington, including the famed N. Jackson Street in Ashton Heights, ready to scare trick-or-treaters. And some decor ARLnow found is frighteningly topical. On N. Vermont Street a skeleton can be seen holding a sign that reads, “I did my own resurch.”
Halloween is upon us! Let's celebrate with some photos from readers capturing the fun and festive, yet not too frightening, atmosphere of the holiday. Our winner this week is Martin Allison of Summerville and her silly, spooky and Southern "Ghostly Day at the Isle of Palms."
The 25th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade brought out the goblins along Mount Vernon Avenue Sunday afternoon. The pandemic modified some of the event, with the contests for Best Decorated House, Best Decorated Business, Best Group Costume and Best Pet Costume taking place online (results will be announced soon). The Del Ray Halloween Parade is sponsored by the Del Ray Business Association.
After waking up this morning to pouring rain, we could only hope that the weather forecast would hold true and that the night would be good for trick-or-treaters! At least in Bangor, it was, and with temperatures in the lower 50's it was ideal for trick-or-treating. The wind had blown...
