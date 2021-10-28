Salina woman cited after two-vehicle accident Wednesday

A Salina man was arrested after a high speed pursuit through the northwest part of the city Tuesday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer observed a black 2009 Acura traveling westbound on Bishop Street at 41 mph in a 30 mph zone at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday. The officer attempted to stop the car, but it continued and a pursuit ensued in that area, with speeds sometimes reaching 65 mph, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO