Rockfall Forces Closure Of Highway 1 In Big Sur

Water politics all around, and not a drop to drink. Sara Rubin here, sipping a glass of water (that would be water from the California American Water system, here in our Seaside office) thinking about how thoroughly politics have pervaded every decision related to water on the Monterey Peninsula. Every time any government agency votes on anything water-related, it’s become a proxy for support or opposition in the battle of public vs. continued private ownership of the California American Water system. Your stance on whether or not to expand a high-tech system of recycling wastewater, for example, is no longer just a stance on whether that’s a good idea (of course it’s a good idea!) but whether or not you think it will help or hurt Cal Am.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO