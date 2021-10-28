CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Rockfall Forces Closure Of Highway 1 In Big Sur

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stretch of Highway 1 from Ragged Point...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Highway 1 on Big Sur coast remains closed just north of county line

Highway closed just north of Ragged Point Inn due to rockslide. – Caltrans contractors and maintenance teams continue to respond to a rockslide incident on Highway 1 that was identified the morning of Oct. 27. The location of the rockslide is just north of the county line, at Post Mile 0.25 in southern Monterey County, approximately two miles north of Ragged Point.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Traffic
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Ragged Point, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
kion546.com

Highway 1 through Big Sur reopens after rockslide

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) A portion of Highway 1 that was closed due to a rockslide reopened Saturday. Caltrans contractors and maintenance teams confirmed that they cleared a rockslide at Post Mile 0.25, and that the highway is now fully open to travelers.
TRAFFIC
FOX40

Flooding causing lane closures on Highway 99 in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding caused lane closures on both northbound and southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday. Caltrans said to expect significant delays between Fourth Avenue and Sutterville Road.  The rain shut down roads Sunday as nearby creeks swell. The flooded roadways have also caused problems for drivers, with some cars getting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 1#San Luis#Fullers Point
Paso Robles Daily News

Highway 101 and Highway 1 will have intermittent full closures next week

Closures near Gaviota will be for rock scaling operations. – The northbound lanes of US Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed on an intermittent basis on Monday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to allow Caltrans to perform a rock scaling operation to enhance public safety. This roadwork will continue on State Route 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge, near Jalama Road on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers, weather permitting.
TRAFFIC
krcrtv.com

Oro Quincy Highway set to reopen after storm-related closure

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A stretch of Oro Quincy Highway is set to partially reopen on Tuesday. The highway has been closed east of Bald Rock Road since October's atmospheric river brought a deluge of rain to the area. Photos taken at the scene show a large crack running down...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Spike In Cases In Bay Area Counties Not Likely To Bring Back Mask Mandates For Vaccinated

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Just as mask mandates in the Bay Area begin are lifting, now there is a rise in cases that elevates the entire Bay Area into CDC’s substantial and high transmission tiers. But that doesn’t mean some counties will reimpose mask mandates to slow the spread. On Monday, Marin County rolled back its indoor mask mandate for those that are vaccinated. The county says cases have gone up but not high enough to change the rules again. Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendrick says it wasn’t a surprise that the county fell back in the substantial tier for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
cbslocal.com

Wild Pursuit With Stolen Big Rig Turns Into Standoff In Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A pursuit involving a stolen big-rig which lasted more than six hours, winding its way across the Southland, has turned into a standoff in Santa Ana early Thursday morning. The chase began in East Los Angeles, then made its way northwest into Ventura County, then back...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Orders Delay In Start Of Dungeness Crab Season Off Northern California Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State fishery officials have delayed the start of Dungeness crab fishing season from Monterey to Point Arena along the Mendocino County coast at least until just days before Thanksgiving, threatening to eliminate the dining favorite from your holiday table. Last year, the Californian Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed the commercial crab fishing season shortly before Thanksgiving in order to protect whales and sea turtles. On Monday, they delayed the season again, but this time the State cast an even larger net, including sport fishermen as well. The delay is based on data from the state’s recently created...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mercury News

Map: 4.7 earthquake in Big Sur; some reports from Bay Area

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was recorded Monday afternoon near the Monterey/San Luis Obispo county line in Big Sur. The quake, at 4:42 p.m., was near Ragged Point on Highway 1, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Seven minutes later, a 3.6 quake was recorded in the same place. Most of the...
MONTEREY, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's the latest for each county

The pandemic mask picture will look noticeably different in parts of the Bay Area as of Monday. The biggest change is in Marin County: Starting Monday, officials there will lift all indoor mask restrictions for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first such move in the region after Marin met a set of coronavirus transmission and vaccination benchmarks agreed to by most Bay Area counties.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

$7.59 a gallon? This Big Sur spot may be highest in nation as California gas prices soar

$7.59 a gallon for regular gas? That was the cost Friday at the Gorda Springs Resort, just 22 miles north of the border between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. The astronomically high prices at the Big Sur area gas station caught national attention this week — with some claiming it was among the most expensive gas in the United States — but Central Coast drivers haven’t been strangers to unusually high prices at the pump in recent weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

Water drama continued. A rockslide in Big Sur. Elderberries are having a moment.

Water politics all around, and not a drop to drink. Sara Rubin here, sipping a glass of water (that would be water from the California American Water system, here in our Seaside office) thinking about how thoroughly politics have pervaded every decision related to water on the Monterey Peninsula. Every time any government agency votes on anything water-related, it’s become a proxy for support or opposition in the battle of public vs. continued private ownership of the California American Water system. Your stance on whether or not to expand a high-tech system of recycling wastewater, for example, is no longer just a stance on whether that’s a good idea (of course it’s a good idea!) but whether or not you think it will help or hurt Cal Am.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E Expecting at Least $1.15 Billion in Claims Related to Dixie Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E is expecting a $1.15 billion financial hit from claims related to the monstrous Dixie Fire according to the utility’s latest filing with the SEC. PG&E revealed that it received a subpoena last month from the U.S. Attorney’s office in connection with the Dixie Fire. That wildfire consumed nearly 1 million acres. Investigators say a burning tree leaning against a PG&E line may have sparked the fire. PG&E executives say the $1.15 billion estimate is on the lower end of potential costs from the Dixie Fire as claims continue to pile up. PG&E issued the following statement to KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy