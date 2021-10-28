Gizmodo's Photos from the Massive iPhone 4 Leak Have Disappeared

Google is now making it easier for minors or their parents to have photos of them deleted from search results. CNN reports: In a blog post published Wednesday, the company said it is rolling out a tool that lets parents and kids under the age of 18 request photos be removed from its images tab or no longer appear as thumbnails in a search inquiry. The new form allows users to flag URLs of any images or search results that contain pictures they want removed. Google said its teams will review each submission and reach out if they need additional information to verify the requirements for removal. However, the company emphasized this won't remove the image from the internet entirely; people will need to contact a website's webmaster to ask for that content to be removed. "We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet," the company said in the blog post. "We believe this change will help give young people more control over their digital footprint and where their images can be found on Search."

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO