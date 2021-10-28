CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Gizmodo's Photos from the Massive iPhone 4 Leak Have Disappeared

By Posted by msmash
News Slashdot
 6 days ago

If these were on public, non-login sites, wouldn't they be archived?. Or...

tech.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Quickly Find Certain People's Photos on iPhone and Mac

Getting your iPhone gallery clogged up with thousands of pictures is something that often happens to most of us. Sometimes we want to look back and search for a particular person or picture with the person amidst the crowd. Scrolling through all of the pictures is time-consuming, and frankly, quite exhausting.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Snarky iPhone 13 notch-related tweet from September comes back to haunt Samsung following recent Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leak

Tech companies taking potshots at each other on social media has become increasingly commonplace and often leads to the originator of the post being torn apart for its own flaws, with Intel being particularly guilty for this. It appears it will be Samsung eating some humble pie soon, thanks to a derisory post made on September 14 that was clearly aimed at the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone launch. The relevant tweet on the @SamsungMobileUS account reads:
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to get up-close photos with the iPhone 13 Pro’s hidden macro mode

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have great cameras, some of the best you can buy in a phone. They’ve also got an exclusive new feature Apple never offered before: a macro mode that lets you take extreme close-ups — just two centimeters away! — of intricate things you can barely see with the naked eye. Your pet’s incredibly fine fur, the veins of leaves, and the sub-pixels in your computer monitor’s screen are all now within reach.
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

Where did iPhone’s Live Photos go?

For years, Apple’s iPhone Live Photos has been my favorite smartphone camera trick. But now the tricks are seemingly gone!. But it’s not. Apple just decided to put the tools in a new place. So let me bring you up to date so you won’t get lost trying to find it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 4#The Internet Archive#The Wayback Machine#Dcma
News Slashdot

Leaked Photo Shows Meta's Planned Competitor To Apple Watch

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg:. Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is developing a smartwatch with a front-facing camera and rounded screen, according to an image of the device found inside one of the tech giant's iPhone apps. The photo shows a watch with a screen and casing that's slightly curved at the edges. The front-facing camera -- similar to what you'd see on a smartphone -- appears at the bottom of the display, and there's a control button for the watch on the right side. The image was found inside of the company's app for controlling its new smart glasses launched in partnership with Ray-Ban. The picture was located by app developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg News.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Leaked photo may show Meta's much-rumored smartwatch

The first image of a smartwatch being developed by Meta, formerly Facebook, shows the much-rumored device with a front-facing camera and rounded screen, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday. The image was reportedly found inside one of the tech giant's iPhone apps. The watch in the image features...
ELECTRONICS
igeeksblog.com

How to import photos from camera to iPhone and iPad (3 Easy ways)

Although many smartphones feature incredible cameras today, they can never fully replace digital cameras. Undoubtedly, many still rely on the latter for photography. However, it is a hassle to transfer photos from a digital camera to an iPhone. Unlike transferring photos from a computer to iPhone, the former demands additional...
CELL PHONES
News Slashdot

Google Rolls Out Tool To Help Minors Delete Photos From Search

Google is now making it easier for minors or their parents to have photos of them deleted from search results. CNN reports: In a blog post published Wednesday, the company said it is rolling out a tool that lets parents and kids under the age of 18 request photos be removed from its images tab or no longer appear as thumbnails in a search inquiry. The new form allows users to flag URLs of any images or search results that contain pictures they want removed. Google said its teams will review each submission and reach out if they need additional information to verify the requirements for removal. However, the company emphasized this won't remove the image from the internet entirely; people will need to contact a website's webmaster to ask for that content to be removed. "We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet," the company said in the blog post. "We believe this change will help give young people more control over their digital footprint and where their images can be found on Search."
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
jilaxzone.com

Here’s how to take square photo on iPhone | Works with latest iOS

Would like to take square photo using your iPhone camera but can’t really find the options nor the settings to do it? Don’t worry, in this article, I’m going to show you the easy simple steps how to set your iPhone camera to shoot square photo and even make it as default choice on your iPhone camera.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone SE 3 leak reveals that it could be the last LCD iPhone

The Apple iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch sometime next year. But prior to its launch, a new report has revealed some interesting information regarding the upcoming iPhone model. The news arrives from a tipster @Arsenal on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging website). The Cupertino based giant’s iPhone SE 3...
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Leaked images reveal Sony’s PRO-1 has a massive 1-inch camera sensor

Sony is holding a launch event tomorrow but as you might have already guessed from the headline, images of its successor to the Xperia Pro from 2020 have already been leaked. These images point to the Xperia Pro-1 featuring a massive 1-inch camera sensor as one of its trio of rear cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 13 Pro video shows off the most mind-blowing camera feature

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: LG OLED C1 TV, $12 bed pillows, $45 soundbar, more The team at Apple Experiments has released a new video. This time the team puts the Apple iPhone 13 Pro to the test, including using the Cinematic Mode to capture some cool space scenes. On Thursday, Apple posted a new video to its YouTube channel. In the video, the team showcases several shots created with the iPhone 13 Pro and practical effects. The video focuses heavily on the camera features that the iPhone 13 Pro brings to the table. These features include more...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy