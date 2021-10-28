Hoskinson Talks Digitization with Ethiopian Ministry of Education as Part of Cardano Africa Tour

Banking software company Temenos has announced that microfinance company Barko plans to enter the retail banking market in South Africa with a new digital bank. The digital bank is to be built on Temenos Transact and powered by The Temenos Banking Cloud. Barko will leverage the full front-to-back services, giving the new bank total control to create banking products that are easy to consume, configure, and integrate with external applications. With Temenos, Barko aims to disrupt the banking status quo with more accessible and affordable banking to advance the financial wellbeing of millions of South Africans underserved by traditional banks. The investment in Temenos’ Open Banking platform will enable Barko to launch new banking products, from deposit and savings accounts to credit and loans.
