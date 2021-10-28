Rep. Adam Schiff: GOP is now an anti-truth, anti-democratic cult of former president

Hell froze over on Wednesday when Fox News anchor John Roberts actually fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz's false claim about U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling parents "domestic terrorists." Cruz was on the show to react to the Virginia gubernatorial election, which saw Republican Glenn Youngkin defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and he said the GOP victory is indicative of "parents having influence and control over what their kids are taught," including "Critical Race Theory," a body of legal scholarship taught in some law schools (but not elementary, middle, or high schools).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO