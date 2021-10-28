CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Campbell shines, core comes alive in comeback win in Chi-town; New Convo

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. After a week of losses and disappointing performance, the Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column, as William Nylander scored in overtime to give the Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Russ Cohen
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
William Nylander
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
John Tavares
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Alex Debrincat
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter After#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Chicago Blackhawks#Tictactomar
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Thinks The Charles Barkley Guarantee May Be Working After He Correctly Predicted The Milwaukee Bucks And Atlanta Braves Winning Championships

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last night, capping off an incredible season. Incredibly, Charles Barkley had picked the Atlanta Braves to win it all, even giving it the famous 'Chuck Guarantee'. And Draymond Green believes that his guarantee may have become more accurate now. Draymond Green took to...
NBA
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
hockeybuzz.com

Top 40 Prospects - #10, Leafs vs. Sharks; New Leafs Convo

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs organization has drafted and developed a number of youngsters currently playing in the NHL like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall, Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, but the next step for the club under GM Kyle Dubas is to keep replenishing the prospect pool to provide the Leafs with youngsters who can step up and replace veterans who retire, depart via free agency or are traded.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wings vs Panthers - pregame - Panthers moving on from Q

My last post: Erne’s promotion and “The Untouchables”. The Panthers came out of the gate as Chicago’s polar opposite. They’re unbeaten. But, the fallout from the league’s investigation is enough to turn the names that were in leadership at the time nearly toxic. Florida’s hot start isn’t enough for ownership/management...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Bruins power play issues are concerning

The Bruins are not a great five-on-five team; they haven’t been for quite some time now. They’ve gotten by offensively with their lethal power play, usually near the top of the National Hockey League in power play efficiency. Giving Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak more space on the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Leafs sign Rielly to eight-year max deal

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs had two significant free agents to deal with next summer, with the contracts of goalie Jack Campbell and defenseman Morgan Rielly expiring. During the summer and at the start of training camp, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas indicated that he would keep any discussion about contract negotiations on the down low, but on Friday the club announced that they had signed Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract, with an average annual value of $7.5 million.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sens kick off road trip with a win in Dallas!!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. After a four day rest, the Ottawa Senators jumped on the Dallas Stars early and often tonight, grabbing a huge road win 4-1! This was a team effort in every way but it was Filip Gustavsson standing tall in the goal stopping 38 of 39 shots and on a few occasions he came up with huge stops that could've changed the momentum of the game. He has defeated the Stars twice in less than two weeks too. He definitely earned the start in goal on Monday in Chicago and all of a sudden the Sens could claim four of a possible six points on this road trip with the Blackhawks struggling big time. Ottawa has the weekend off before they play back-to-back road games on consecutive nights in Chicago and Minnesota.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Markstrom's red hot performance too much for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins did not have things go their way against the two finalists for the 2004 Stanley Cup. This time it was the Calgary Flames beating the Penguins 4-0. Just like the game against Tampa the score looked worse than how things actually were. Pittsburgh started off poorly and the Flames made them pay with it when Johnny Gaudreau scored. The rest of the game Pittsburgh was decent, but with no results.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy