Campbell shines, core comes alive in comeback win in Chi-town; New Convo

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. After a four day rest, the Ottawa Senators jumped on the Dallas Stars early and often tonight, grabbing a huge road win 4-1! This was a team effort in every way but it was Filip Gustavsson standing tall in the goal stopping 38 of 39 shots and on a few occasions he came up with huge stops that could've changed the momentum of the game. He has defeated the Stars twice in less than two weeks too. He definitely earned the start in goal on Monday in Chicago and all of a sudden the Sens could claim four of a possible six points on this road trip with the Blackhawks struggling big time. Ottawa has the weekend off before they play back-to-back road games on consecutive nights in Chicago and Minnesota.
