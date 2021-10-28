Paying forward legacy of Girl Scouts founder to next generation

Recently a local Girl Scout Troop worked on earning new badges, “Good Neighbor,” “Celebrating Community” and “Inside Government.” The Ross Library very generously has donated a meeting space for the girls and as a thank you they created some art work that is now being displayed in the hallway at the library. To celebrate their community, they each chose a landmark in Lock Haven to draw and also wrote why the library is important to them and their community. As a bonus, the knowledgeable Lou Bernard spoke with the girls about the importance of the library but also gave brief history facts about each of the landmarks the girls had chosen.
