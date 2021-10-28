Paying forward legacy of Girl Scouts founder to next generation

Recently a local Girl Scout Troop worked on earning new badges, “Good Neighbor,” “Celebrating Community” and “Inside Government.” The Ross Library very generously has donated a meeting space for the girls and as a thank you they created some art work that is now being displayed in the hallway at the library. To celebrate their community, they each chose a landmark in Lock Haven to draw and also wrote why the library is important to them and their community. As a bonus, the knowledgeable Lou Bernard spoke with the girls about the importance of the library but also gave brief history facts about each of the landmarks the girls had chosen.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO