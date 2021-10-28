2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $70,000

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000. Read More Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UKPossessions of man behind ice bucket challenge up for saleAfter 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor

