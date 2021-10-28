CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AAA Texas: El Paso tops state for gas prices; Lone Star prices 2nd lowest in U.S.

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMR2V_0cfYU4TF00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Once again Borderland drivers are paying the highest prices for gas in the state, while fellow Texans are enjoying the second lowest prices nationwide.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, three cents more than from this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.41 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.40, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.25 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“To fill up an average size tank is costing $17 more compared to this time last year…there are many market forces that suggest pump prices may stay around these levels for a few more weeks, however, market analysts have noted a surprise build in national oil inventories which may provide some relief as we approach the Thanksgiving travel period.”

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending October 22, the U.S. gasoline demand number decreased week-to-week by around three percent and remains elevated from this time last year.

Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior. The cost of crude oil remains the biggest reason why pump prices are not coming down, closing still above $80 a barrel daily.

In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel. However, recent builds in oil supply on a national level have brought the price down by about three percent at the end of formal trading on Thursday closer to the $82 mark – down from $84 the day prior.

Drivers in Texas are paying  the 2 nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAXmo_0cfYU4TF00

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Migrant caravan heading to U.S. slows due to health concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health concerns are slowing down a caravan of migrants who are heading towards the United States according to an organizer of the group. He said that there are more than 150 boys and girls who cannot walk anymore and, according to the wire service, there are pregnant women with sores […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KTSM

El Paso District’s TxDOT HERO program extended through 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) El Paso District announced Thursday that their popular roadside assistance program – Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) – would continue helping area motorists through 2023. TxDOT officials shared that the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) approved to provide federal funding for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Study: El Paso among top ten best places for veterans to live

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a study by mortgage lender Veterans United Home Loans, the City of El Paso was ranked 7th nationwide as one of the best cities for veterans to live. The study, “Best Cities for Veteran Homebuyers”, compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: economic wellness, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Weather#Borderland#Texans
KTSM

El Pasoans call for fair redistricting of communities South of Interstate 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s population stagnated over the last 10 years, with many moving to the fringes of the city, setting the stage for the upcoming redistricting of City Council districts. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a population study of communities across the country, which has big implications for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
401
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy