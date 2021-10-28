CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Employers require 1 in 4 US workers to get vaccinated, survey shows

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baAVk_0cfYTkIb00
The federal government has provided COVID-19 relief in numerous forms, from free vaccines to economic programs.

Reuters

  • A quarter of workers surveyed said that their employer mandated vaccines, a rise on previous polls.
  • The data comes from KFF's COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, which gauges public perception of vaccines.
  • Only five percent of unvaccinated adults polled said they had quit as a result.

One in four US workers polled in a new survey say their employer now requires them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation survey , published Thursday, also found that 5% of unvaccinated respondents had quit their job after an employer insisted on vaccination.

The number of workers now required to get a vaccine shows a marked increase since earlier in the year, and offers an early indication of the response to vaccine mandates since President Biden last month announced measures requiring some employers to introduce them.

The same survey in September found that 19% of workers were required to be vaccinated, compared with 9% in June.

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor gauges public attitudes towards vaccines. The non-profit polled a nationally representative sample of 1,519 US adults between Oct 14 and 24th 2021. Participants were randomly selected using cell and landline frameworks.

Despite 51% of respondents saying that they didn't want their employer to enforce vaccines, few chose to resign in response, according to the survey. Only 5% of unvaccinated employees polled said they had quit as a result of a mandate - equivalent to 1% of all the adults polled. Of those surveyed, 24% said that they knew someone who had quit their job in response.

Given a choice between a vaccine or weekly testing, 11% said they'd rather receive the vaccine, and 46% said they'd opt for weekly testing. More than a third, or 37%, said they would consider quitting rather than do either.

In September, President Biden announced a six part plan requiring all federal employees and healthcare workers to get vaccinated. As part of the plans he also wants businesses with 100 or more employees or more to introduce mandatory vaccines or weekly testing.

Some workers who lost their job as a result of not getting a vaccine have complained of their treatment by their employer. Some have set up GoFundMe pages in order to make an income .

Some companies introduced legislation on their own. United Airlines has been mandating staff receiving the vaccine since August, CEO Scott Kirby told CNN that 90% of staff had shown proof of vaccination .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Who's required to show proof of vaccination in the US?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The White House is still working to finalize the rules for the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, it's expected to publish the rules of the mandate in the coming days on the Federal Register, the Department of Labor said in a press release Monday. But some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands.
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Emergency vaccine rule for large employers will be issued ‘in the coming days’

The Federal Register will publish within days the Labor Department’s rule requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate them or test them weekly, fulfilling an announcement President Joe Biden made in September. The Office of Management and Budget completed its required review of the emergency rule on...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Business Insider

Employer Vaccine Mandates Have Doubled Since August According to Gallagher Survey

The most recent Gallagher survey found that more than two-thirds of employers (68%) encourage vaccination, appropriate masking and other safety protocols (55%). While the Delta variant is not delaying return-to-workplace for most (74%), there is a 9% uptick in requiring documented proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 24 hours prior to entering the workplace. Additionally, more employers are requiring all employees to wear masks (52%) rather than restricting masking rules to only the unvaccinated (14%).1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Shot Religious Exemption Template Provided to Employers

The EEOC published a sample form that employers can use for religious accommodation requests from workers, which have risen as Covid-19 vaccine mandates proliferate in the workplace. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s template is the same one the agency uses for its own employees, and was part of a Thursday...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Reuters#Kff#Covid 19 Vaccine Monitor
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- More than 1,300 medical professionals have demanded the Biden administration end its policy to bar migrants and asylum seekers entrance to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it systematically endangers lives. The 1,383 doctors, nurses and other health professionals nationwide signed a letter sent...
yourvalley.net

Brnovich to Biden: Vaccines weren’t tested thoroughly

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is opening a new front in his legal battle with the Biden administration over mandates for some people to get vaccinated, raising questions about whether they have been properly tested for safety. In fact, he contends that what Arizonans are being offered has not...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

GOP senators demand fully vaccinated federal employees return to in-person work to address massive backlog

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican senators led by Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will introduce legislation Thursday that would require federal government employees to return to in-person work amid complaints that agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA) are so backed up with applications that many Americans are having to go without benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

White House suggests flexibility in enforcing vaccine mandates

The White House is suggesting there will be some wiggle room in enforcing vaccine mandate deadlines for federal workers — after President Biden announced the far-reaching new rules in a September speech where he lashed out at those who are hesitant. He also said at the time that the Labor...
POTUS
eturbonews.com

US reopening: Full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test required

Biden Administration announced that the United States would “move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied” and adopt a policy “that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel” to the US. US travel restrictions, imposed in March 2020 and renewed by Biden earlier this...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Biden Announces New COVID-19 Travel Requirements With Vaccine Mandates for Foreign Visitors, Restrictions for Unvaccinated Americans

United States President Joe Biden's administration announced new COVID-19 travel bans that would implement vaccine mandates for foreign visitors and lay down stricter rules for unvaccinated Americans. The situation comes as the Democratic president will lift long-running coronavirus travel bans against residents who are coming from most European countries on...
U.S. POLITICS
Must Read Alaska

Federal workers file lawsuit over Biden vaccine mandate, citing ‘evolving science,’ worker rights, and existing law

A group of federal workers from several states have sued the Biden Administration over President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates for federal workers and federal contractors. The Federal Practice Group, a Washington, D.C. law firm, filed the complaint against President Joe Biden and numerous members of his cabinet on Oct....
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

275K+
Followers
19K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy