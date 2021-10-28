School board candidates talk parental choice, visions for future, enrollment drop

From left, first row: Robyn Friedman, Liz Hammerly, Matt Holmes and Jeff Holschuh; from left, second row: Cody Muhs, Travis Padget, Graham Sullivan and Raymond Whipple. Eight candidates are vying for four seats on the Newton Community School District Board of Education. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Eight candidates competing for four seats on the Newton Community School District Board of Education provided voters more insight into their personal ideals and pursuits by participating in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Jasper County on Oct. 26 at the high school auditorium.

Following trends seen across the country, the Newton school board race is one of the most contested local elections seen in recent years.

Four candidates are seeking re-election: Robyn Friedman, Cody Muhs, Travis Padget and Graham Sullivan. Four candidates are newcomers: Liz Hammerly, Matt Holmes, Jeff Holschuh and Raymond Whipple. All eight were present to receive questions from citizens attending the forum broadcasted by Cardinal TV.

What is your vision for the future of Newton Community School District?

Hammerly’s vision for the school district is to make sure students are prepared to become problem solvers, good community members and good parents. This happens, she said, by having a number of activities and extracurriculars available to students to engage in, allowing them to learn, grow and develop.

“I really want to make Newton a great place for everyone to come back to, and I think one of the things that we need to do in order to make that happen right now is to engage our parents more,” she added. “Parents need to be active in every aspect with raising their children.”

Which also means recruiting parents for volunteer opportunities and seeking out their feedback. When parents are engaged the outcomes for students will be better, Hammerly said. Holmes agreed getting parents’ voices involved in the school district is a must, as is the input from teachers.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with teachers and a couple administrators that feel like voices aren’t being heard,” he said. “And that goes back to the culture … We need to create a better culture so our teachers, our students feel comfortable saying what they need to say without fear of retaliation.”

Holschuh said the future of Newton schools relies on parent involvement, which could produce a more beneficial environment for students and teachers. He also stressed the need for collaboration and keeping people accountable. The school is always moving in a direction, he said, but it has to be the right direction.

Muhs said his vision mirrors the mission and vision the board has for the district; its mission is to empower every learner to achieve a lifetime of personal success; its vision is to be a collaborative and cohesive team that inspires and supports all learners in a culture of safety and acceptance.

“The question is: How do you get there? We set goals out for the district. As a board we look to find out how we get all of the oars in the water going the same direction,” he said. “That’s parents, teachers, administrators, collaborations between buildings, collaborations between the board, the district, community, etc.”

The school district is actively working on parent involvement, Muhs said. For instance, the district has had a School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) in place for many years. Muhs said it has been difficult at times balancing parent and community involvement with administration.

When SIAC discussions turned to stemming the tide of open enrollment, Muhs said he knew it would take community effort, prompting the committee to actively seek out members of the community. Muhs said the school will continue to find ways to keep the community engaged with the district.

Padget’s vision is position Newton to be “a district of choice” for families and educators. He wants to make sure children have unique opportunities they won’t find at any other district. Padget also wants Newton’s educators to continue their development in the district.

“I want to have the best teachers that we can,” Padget said. “And I want to develop their skills so they are better for each one of our students. That really is about developing lifelong learners, teaching people how to learn, giving them a passion to learn and helping them learn throughout their livelihoods.”

Sullivan wants the district to look at the whole child. In addition to providing an education, Sullivan wants the district to ask each kid: What can we give you to make sure you’re successful in your life? She said her goal as a parent is prepare her kids to become good citizens. But the district plays a part in that, too.

Whipple wants the district to provide students with the tools to become productive members of society or readymade workers, especially now when the town is losing employment. Some students are bound for college, others may seek a trade. He said the district is doing a good job of providing those tools.

“Free college education at DMACC — that’s something that I hope does continue, and that’s just part of giving our kids of tools to be those productive citizens,” Whipple said.

Friedman recalled the board’s vision and mission, saying the main goal is for the district to produce learners who are good at everything they need to do out in their world. Their lifetime of personal success will be unique to them, she said. The district needs to prepare them for whatever that is.

“To me, that means they’re curiosity driven, they’re problem solvers, they’re innovative and willing to ask questions, and they’re healthy both emotionally and physically and they’re engaged and connected,” she said. “I think we work really hard to try to make those things happen, but I think we need to work even harder with it.”

What do you suggest to encourage open enrollment to Newton schools?

In reference to a recent article by Newton News — in which certified enrollment at the Newton school district was reportedly down eight students or roughly $56,384, the equivalent of a first-year teacher’s salary — Holmes said the district needs to give families more reasons to come to the district.

Holmes said the recent discussions around a proposed mask mandate is going to make families leave the district. Removing parents’ choices and having students who feel they aren’t being treated how they should be, Holmes said, will make families leave the district or homeschool their kids.

Holschuh said when parents are involved and can have a choice, they will choose to stay within the district. In order to tackle the enrollment issues, Holschuh said the district and the board need to listen parents, the community and teachers.

“We need to do something about it. And listen without an agenda,” Holschuh said. “That’s where I really push having a balanced perspective. Because we need to listen to what’s happening and put that forward. Until we do that, I can’t say that I know it’s going to improve.”

The district needs to create a welcoming and engaging culture, Muhs said. The board and the district, he added, are aware of the issue and have been asking parents and the community to get feedback. Muhs said let’s fix those problems the district has that are keeping students from coming to Newton.

Padget acknowledged there will be natural movement and there will be families that prefer a smaller building and don’t want the other opportunities or prefer a Christian school. Those are acceptable chooses, Padget noted. Having those options is really valuable to the community.

“But we also need to advertise what makes us special,” Padget said. “… I think we started that initially a couple years ago of really trying to put out news, some videos and some campaigns about what makes us special and what makes a place that we want to be.”

Not everyone wants to be in a larger district, he added, but it is still valuable to talk to those people leaving to see if there are solutions or mechanisms that could be put in place. Sullivan said seeking the feedback of those who choose to go to other district is a good direction to go.

“One thing I think that really helps our district is programming,” she said. “There are a lot of things that we do in our district that other districts don’t do. There are a lot of things that things within our district come up and kids put things together or staff put things together that we’ve never had before.”

Sullivan noted the newly formed film club and Cardinal TV broadcasting club as prime examples. Whipple said the district should toot its own horn a bit more. As a former educator at the district, Whipple said the district should try to trickle down the successes found at the high school into the other buildings.

“We would be one of the most successful school districts in the state of Iowa,” Whipple said. “I truly believe that.”

Friedman declining enrollment has been a thorn in the district’s side in the past eight years she has served on the board. It is tough to see families choose a different school. Friedman said it is important to focus on why people leave but even more important to attract more people to come in to the district.

“This was the focus of that School Improvement Advisory Committee that Cody was talking about. We had fantastic engagement from parents, from teachers, from students. I tell you, if you want to know how things are going in our school, talk to some students about it,” Friedman said, noting students were energetic about the process.

Friedman also lamented how information about the school district may not be communicated very well, particularly the class sizes. The size of the school can feel intimidating, but Friedman said the district does a good job of keeping classes feel smaller when students are younger.

When Hammerly looks at the open enrollment numbers, what she sees is “shocking.” Still, Hammerly commended the teachers in the district who go above what they’re hired to do to make sure students are served and provided what they need. She also spoke highly the post-secondary opportunities.

“I’m really proud that my kids go to school here,” Hammerly said.

What are your beliefs regarding individual choice, personal freedom and parental responsibility regarding masks, vaccines and COVID shots for staff and students?

Muhs, who is currently chairman of the Newton school board, said the incumbent members have already expressed their feelings during past meetings, but he echoed those same sentiments and also shared the current board’s policy on its targeted mask mandate, which only activates when a building has more than 8 percent of its total student population absent due to any sickness for two days in a row. Students and staff would have to remain masked for 10 school days.

As a board, Muhs said, members are not interested in mandating vaccines for staff or students. However, the board is interested in the safety of students and staff and has expressly advocated to inform students and parents about wearing face coverings for their safety and the safety of others.

“At the board table, we decided not to mandate masks for students,” Muhs said, noting the board took into account the feedback from several parents. “…We looked at our absence rates and where they were ending in the district. We talked to our legal counsel.”

Padget said shots are an individual choice unless it’s a legal mandate from the government. If the district, as an employer, is required to have them, then the board must comply, he said. Padget also noted he hopes it never is a law to require the shot. But the topic of masks was a tough balancing act for the board.

The board tried to recognize individual rights while also keeping the vulnerable in mind. Padget felt the board came up with a really nice compromise. But he was disappointed in some people in the community who had a “my way or the highway” perspective, as well as the ensuing divisive vitriol.

Sullivan doesn’t have a desire to mandate vaccines within the district. If it’s a law from the federal government, however, the district will have no choice. She also echoed similar sentiments of Padget and Muhs, adding the ultimate decision to have a targeted masking approach did not come lightly.

“It definitely was a very hard decision,” Sullivan said. “I did not run for school board to make health decisions for students. That’s not why I ran. Obviously, it was not a conversation I could shy away from because that was my responsibility, and that was our responsibility as a board.”

Whipple kept his answer short and sweet: he’s for individual choice that isn’t already covered by federal or state law. Friedman said the board weighed a lot of feedback when making its final decision. Although most attendees at the school board meeting were against a mask mandate, she said elected officials received several emails and phone calls from people on the other side of the issue.

Friedman stands by the board’s decision and feels it is important for the district to communicate that vaccines are out there. She also noted vaccine clinics were held for staff earlier this year. The Newton Clinic partnered with the school district and offered those shots to teachers. Friedman said it was never mandated.

Hammerly said Iowans are going to come out of the pandemic OK, especially when fans are packing football stadiums for college game day. She is 100 percent for personal freedom of choice and believes school districts should rely on local data. Hammerly also questioned the validity of a federal mandate and could not speak about it at this point.

Holmes said until a state or federal law requires people to get a vaccine, it is solely the personal choice of those who would receive it. Holmes claimed the candidates who were against the district’s mask mandate are against wearing masks. The problem, he said, is forcing parents to force their kids to wear masks.

“A couple people said it’s not a mandate, no it is a mandate. If a certain set of criteria is reached, our kids are going to get masked,” Holmes said. “That happened at WEST Academy already. So it is possible. With this compromise, we’re not compromising. We’re not masking kids for COVID.”

Holmes criticized the board’s decision to include all illnesses in its decision making, saying it’s “unacceptable.” Holmes said a vaccine mandate should never happen in the school district and disagreed about a vaccine clinic being organized in schools.

Holschuh is for personal choice and said he has no problem with people wearing masks. Holschuh, who spoke at the controversial school board meeting where members voted on a targeted masking approach, also recalled how he brought up the idea, which was similar to what was adopted at Pella schools.

“Honestly, because I thought this board was going to put masks on all the kids, and I had to do something,” Holschuh said. “Some people are going to agreement with it. Some are not. The fact is, outside of WEST Academy, the school districts have not had to wear a mask.”

