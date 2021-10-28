CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LCS Sioux City seizes more than $20 million in cocaine

By Geoff Ziezulewicz
Navy Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA littoral combat ship seized more than $20 million worth of cocaine last month after it interdicted a smuggling speedboat in the Caribbean Sea, the Navy announced this week. The LCS Sioux City, carrying an embarked Coast Guard team, seized nearly 1,110 pounds of the drug on Sept. 19....

www.navytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Man heading to jail after smuggling tons of cocaine using submarine

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – October 15, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Jose Rosario Segura Balentierra, a Colombian national interdicted by the United States Coast Guard on a semi-submersible vessel containing approximately 2,000 kilograms (4,4000 pounds) of cocaine, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court to 200 months in prison for operating a semi-submersible vessel on the high seas twice in less than five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
erienewsnow.com

US border agents in Texas have seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Pharr, Texas, have seized more than $960,000 worth of cocaine. Officers working at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility examined a tractor-trailer with a non-intrusive imaging system and found 51 packages of alleged cocaine, CBP said in a press release Friday. The cocaine...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WHAS11

Louisville CBP seizes counterfeit watches worth more than $25 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized seven shipments and found 54 counterfeit designer watches worth $26.86 million if authentic. The Louisville officers determined the watches originated from Hong Kong and Turkey and were destined for residential addresses in Florida and Michigan. CBP said one of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WGAU

Feds seize meth worth more than $1.5M at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, thwarted a “significant” methamphetamine smuggling attempt Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge. According to a news release issued by the agency, a 44-year-old Brownsville woman applied for entry to the United States, but her 2008 Ford pickup was referred...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Feds Seize More Than 1 Ton Of Cocaine; Largest Shipment Bound For Northeast Intercepted In More Than A Decade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal agents say they’ve seized more than a ton of cocaine that was headed for the Northeast. It’s the largest seizure of its kind in more than a decade. Authorities say that roughly 920 kilos of the drug were seized. Web Extra: Read the indictment (.pdf) (credit: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration) “A multi-million dollar storm of cocaine was seized before it could wreak havoc in the Northeast. Over one ton of cocaine was seized, making it the largest cocaine seizure destined for the streets of New York in over a decade. This seizure signifies a shift in the illegal drug landscape...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Us Coast Guard#Smuggling#Lcs#Navy#The Lcs Sioux City#Cmdr#U S 4th Fleet#Eastern Pacific#Socom#Americans
news4sanantonio.com

Border Patrol agents seize more than $700K in cocaine and meth in separate incidents

PHARR, Texas - Border Patrol agents seized more than $700,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine at the border in two separate incidents. The first one happened on October 11 at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo facility. Agents took a closer look at a commercial trailer arriving from Mexico and found 20 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 49.95 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden inside the tractor.
PHARR, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

More than a ton of marijuana worth $1.7M-plus seized at Texas border

ROMA, Texas — Federal and local authorities collaborated Wednesday to thwart a marijuana smuggling scheme involving more than a ton of suspected marijuana. Agents with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector, assisted by deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, seized the drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million on Wednesday from a travel trailer in Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
TEXAS STATE
12news.com

Scottsdale police seize more than 180k fentanyl pills, cash and guns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A Scottsdale drug bust led to the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl, cash, weapons and other drugs, police announced on Thursday. Police said the drug trafficking investigation was launched in September. On Tuesday, the department arrested several people and located the drugs with the help of the Maricopa County SWAT team.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize Over $1.1 Million Worth of Coke & Fentanyl

The first enforcement action occurred on Sept. 23, 2021 at the World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a commercial truck manifesting tortilla pressing machines arriving from Mexico. The 2021 Chevy Silverado and trailer were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of seven packages containing 14.63 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $292,770.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
740thefan.com

Authorities seize nearly 63 pounds of cocaine in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities seized almost 63 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Sioux Falls. Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol it’s likely the largest amount of cocaine seized in the city in recent history. The investigation into cocaine trafficking started last year and police received a tip that drugs were being transported to Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS DFW

$960K+ In Cocaine Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $960,500 in cocaine on Oct. 21. Packages containing nearly 125 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential.” The narcotics were discovered in a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team. After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers found 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 124.91 pounds concealed within the tractor. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
PHARR, TX
The Independent

Drug agents seize 920kg of cocaine bound for New York, biggest haul in more than 10 years

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has seized 920kg of high-grade cocaine headed for the New York metropolitan area, authorities say.Three men, Jorge Aponte-Guzman, Nelson Agramonte-Minaya, and Carlos Maisonet-Lopez, have been indicted for participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy.According to the DEA, Aponte-Guzman allegedly transported 460kg of the cocaine in a rental van from a loading dock in New Jersey to a home in the state on 29 September. Agents allegedly found the illegal stash hidden inside 10 large metal lawn rollers.Shipping records said the drugs had come from Puerto Rico and were destined for the Bronx.The next day DEA agents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rollingout.com

VIDEO: Sunk! Plot To Smuggle 2 Tons Of Cocaine By Mini-Submarine

The Costa Rican Coast Guard seized a submarine carrying nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine and arrested three crew members with drug trafficking. The incident took place in the Pacific Ocean, near the country’s border with Panama, on Oct. 18. The Costa Rican Coast Guard said it seized 1,788 packets of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Cops Seize $40K in Cocaine, Arrest Three

Officials in Atlantic City say three men were arrested, $40,000 worth of cocaine was seized, and a gun was recovered after a dispute between roommates over the weekend. The scene unfolded around 9 AM Saturday when officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to a dispute between two men that led to one pointing a gun at the other, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy