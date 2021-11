Zendaya is a younger sister to two brothers and three sisters. Learn more about the actress’ relationship with her half-siblings. Zendaya may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but when it comes to her family life, she keeps it out of the spotlight. Therefore, it may come as a surprise to fans to learn that she’s actually the youngest of six siblings. The 25-year-old has three older sisters and two older brothers, all from her dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman‘s previous marriage before meeting her mom, Claire Stoermer. Being the youngest sibling also means Zendaya is an auntie to multiple nieces and nephews. Read on to find out more about the Euphoria star’s family.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO