Chinese military spokesperson urges US to rebuild perception of China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China] October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday urged the US to rebuild a correct perception of China, adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy,...

Anthony Waniski
6d ago

All China wants is another look at our military secrets and work in progress so it can try to copy cat them and have striking resemblance to what we have. They have been doing it for years.

Ken Brock
5d ago

Here a novel idea. Why doesn't China rebuild its own perception by doing what's right. Like stopping child labor, respect human rights, acknowledge sovereign rights of another country, stop putting cancer causing chemicals in products being sent to other countries, respect democracy. I don't know, is that to much to ask of a Nation in the 21 century?

DN
6d ago

Not necessary…u created your own shit…then played the blame game…typical of a communist regime..F…Covid China

