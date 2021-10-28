CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Are Buying So Much Candy This Halloween It’s Scary

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the National Confectioners Association, a trade group for the U.S. sweets industry, sales of Halloween candy have already hit $324 million. That number is notable for two reasons: First, it’s up 48% from last year, when the nation was in the throes of COVID-19 lockdown. But it’s also up...

Mashed

This Is Martha Stewart's Favorite Halloween Candy

No matter who you are, there's always a certain kind of candy you love and want the most of in the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag or basket. For some, it's Reese's. Others love their fun-size M&M's. But the judges on Peacock's new "Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween" have their own picks they just can't pass up. While the contestants were baking and preparing their desserts and backdrops for the fall holiday baking competition, the judges were relaxing in their high-backed throne chairs.
imdb.com

Halloween Must-Haves: Candy, Cookies, and More Items to Buy for a Spooky Celebration

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing says Halloween like candy, costumes, and creepy movies. This year’s celebrations will...
Daily Tar Heel

Viewpoints: The Editorial Board's favorite Halloween candies

With Halloween right around the corner, there's one thing on everyone's mind — candy. Currently being sold in giant bags at the supermarket, everyone has their own opinions on which Halloween treat reigns supreme during the month of October. Here, the Editorial Board explains their favorite confection and why they think it bests all others.
click orlando

🔓Candy Calculator: How many bags should you buy for Halloween?

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, there always seem to be reoccurring debates online about the best (and worst) Halloween candies. Choosing which candy or candies to pass out on Halloween can come easily, so the difficult question many adults face is, “How much candy do I need to buy?”
Matthew Shay
98.1 The Hawk

The Pumpkin Stands For So Much More Than Halloween

Halloween is this Sunday and today, October 26th is "National Pumpkin Day." When we think about pumpkins what do you think about? Jack-o'-lanterns, pumpkin pie, a name that you call your kid?. Did you know that jack-o'-lanterns go back hundreds of years ago in Ireland? Back then, they made the...
WJFW-TV

16th annual 'Not So Scary' Halloween Trail returns

Rhinelander - "I love seeing all these kids in costumes," said Laurie Bielen, the Housekeeping Director of the YMCA of the Northwoods. "Their smiles, you know?" The YMCA's Halloween event is "Not So Scary." "A golden opportunity to have some fun, have a sense of community, hand out some candy...
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

Table of Contents 1. Amazon 2. Target 3. Walmart 4. Party City 5. Walgreens 6. Oriental Trading Spooky season is the perfect excuse to have candy in the house at all times. You, your kids and really any visitors will expect to be offered some sweets. It’s basically a necessity. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the best places to buy Halloween candy online. Unless you want to disappoint your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you’ll want to order plenty of the best Halloween candy before October 31 arrives. Whether you prefer a chewy sour treat or some chocolatey goodness, you can actually stock up on all of your...
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

So much fun, it's scary

His face and hands painted a grayish green, with a few touches of red, blue and black to suggest flesh on its way to rotting, his clothing expertly tattered for that freshly-clawed-from-the-grave look, and his plastic Jack-o’lantern bucket dusted off and grinning at the thought of being filled to the brim with candy, little Billy Smith stepped out his front door and headed for the neighbors’ house for his first trick-or-treat visit of the year.
CBS Sacramento

Reese’s Cups Are California’s Top-Selling Halloween Candy This Year, Analysts Say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California apparently has a new favorite Halloween candy. Candystore.com released its analysis of 2021’s Most Popular Halloween Candy by state in September. Bulk candy sales data from the past 14 years was used to compile the list. There was a noted drop in total candy buying last year across the US due to the pandemic (a dip from $2.6 billion to $2.4 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2021 Halloween Spending Survey). However, experts predict a big rebound this year (with spending estimated at $3 billion) as pandemic restrictions loosen. Based on bulk sales leading up to Halloween, California’s favorite trick-or-treat candy this year is Reese’s Cups. Skittles (last year’s top in California) came in second, while M&M’s rounded out the top three in the Golden State. America’s top three candies also mirrored California’s – with Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn rounding out the top 10. Read more about the rankings, and see a full list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state, here. 
WGN TV

How much candy is too much candy?

Millions of kids are sorting through huge piles of Halloween candy from trick-or-treating over the weekend. Parents are now asking, “what’s safe to eat, and what isn’t?”. A pediatrician from Nationwide Children’s Hospital recommends not consuming anything homemade. But aside from that, he says one day of pigging out on...
klkntv.com

Local dentistry offers to buy back Halloween candy from kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A local dentistry is thinking ahead when it comes to cavity prevention. All Nebraska Family Dentistry locations is offering to buy back Halloween candy from kids at 50 cents a pound. According to a study done by the American Heart Association, children as young as 1...
videtteonline.com

Thousands celebrated Halloween early at the Not So Scary haunted trail in Normal

The Not So Scary haunted trail brought thousands of citizens out to Constitution Trail for the three-day kid-friendly Halloween celebration. Hosted by Normal Parks and Recreation, the fest was the first of its kind since the pandemic began. Employees and volunteers working with Parks and Recreation overtook roughly a half-mile...
WCPO

Here's where to find the cheapest Halloween candy

CINCINNNATI — You can't go a day anymore without hearing about shortages and rising prices. The good news: when it comes to Halloween, you should be able to find candy at a decent price this year. Stores placed orders months ago, and have been well stocked with candy, unlike the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

‘So much fanfare’: Dallas homeowner brings back bloody Halloween display

DALLAS — If you’re passing through Dallas, Texas, and happen upon the Greenland Hills community, you may run into Steven Novak and his eye-catching Halloween decorations. “I think the major theme is ‘there was a body disposal,’” Novak said. The front lawn, along Longview Street, is covered in fake dismembered...
Mix 94.1

It’s Time: Give Candy For Troops, Get Money At Candy Buy Back

It's that time of year. Halloween has come and gone. You can sell your candy, get some money, and help out local troops at an upcoming candy buy back event. A candy buy back event is one where you take the candy you got on Halloween, and sell it. It's that easy. usually these types of events are hosted by orthodontists or dentists.
