Trempealeau deputies find 74 grams of meth in traffic stop
GALESVILLE (WKBT) — A Trempealeau County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle Monday for a traffic violation to find 74 grams of methamphetamine inside the car, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Jacob Silas August Wesson, 31, of Black River Falls at about 4:48 p.m. in Galesville. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s police dog, Luke, alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Police found 74 grams of meth, along with suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside. Wesson has a previous felony conviction, making it a crime for him to possess any firearms.
Wesson was arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.
