When you play in the NFL, you technically can expect to get drug tested at anytime and anywhere. With that said, players on average get tested once a month. Myles Garrett on the other hand was just randomly asked to get drug tested for the second time this month and he doesn’t seem too happy about it. The Cleveland Browns defensive end is starting to see a pattern with the test requests. Apparently, the only times Garrett has been asked to do a drug test came the day after he went sleeveless during a game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO