CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Light Street's Glen Kacher unveils fresh pick Naked Wines, shares double at one point

By Yun Li, @YunLi626
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHedge fund manager Glen Kacher unveiled his fresh pick Naked...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Allbirds shares surge 60% in eco-friendly shoe maker's market debut

Allbirds, known for its eco-friendly wool sneakers and slip-ons, started trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "BIRD." The company, known for its eco-friendly wool sneakers and slip-ons, opened its first trade at $21.21, after pricing 20.2 million shares a day earlier at $15 apiece. In going...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Is This Stock The Netflix Of Wine? Why Light Street Capital Expects 1,000% Return

Naked Wines PLC (OTC:NWINF) surged higher Thursday following bullish commentary from Light Street Capital's Glen Kacher. What Happened: Kacher referred to Naked Wines as the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) of wine Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Naked Wines has built an ecosystem of winemakers and is able to identify...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naked Wines#Wine#Mastercard#Pro Market Movers
CNBC

Light Street Capital's Kacher likes the 'Netflix of wines'

Leslie Picker joins the 'Halftime Report' with Light Street Capital Founder & CIO Glen Kacher and Nick Devlin, Naked Wines CEO. Kacher made a big call on Naked Wines at the virtual Sohn Conference, and the two join CNBC to discuss the company.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Mysterious $5 Billion Shiba Inu Whale Moves 40 Trillion SHIB To Unknown Wallets As Price Consolidates

An unknown wallet holding over $5 billion worth of Shiba Inu which was thrust into the spotlight last week seems to have started moving the tokens to other wallets. According to data from Etherscan, the entity which as of last week had made over 1,000,000% returns on an $8000 investment made last year August, placing the total amount in the wallet to $5.7 Billion as of Tuesday evening moved about 60% of its assets to four unknown wallets.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Popular money manager Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, booking profit in the stock even as shares of the electric vehicle company fell after days of rising higher. Ark Invest sold 80,100 shares — estimated to be worth $93.87 million —...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
IBTimes

Wall Street Strikes Fresh Records

Wall Street opened in record territory on Tuesday as a host of tech firms were set to announce their results. The S&P 500 and Dow both powered to new intra-day highs as the opening bell rang after closing at record levels on Monday. "Just because some technical indicators might suggest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Ad platform Cardlytics beats Wall Street expectations, stock up 11%

Shares of Cardlytics Inc. rose 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the ad platform company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and sales were above expectations. Cardlytics said it lost $44.5 million, or $1.35 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $15.4 million, or 56 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 33 cents a share. Revenue rose 41% to $65 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 49 cents a share on sales of $62 million for the company. The stock ended the regular trading day 3.9% lower.
STOCKS
CNBC

Hertz announces 37.1 million share offering by stockholders

Hertz Global Holdings said Wednesday that certain stockholders of the rental car firm will launch a public offering of 37.1 million common shares at a discount price of $25 a share to $29 a share. Hertz said it intends to purchase between $250 million and $500 million of the shares...
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy