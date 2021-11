Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (COVID) is out for Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and he will not travel with the team. Allen Lazard is also out for the same reason. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and play on Thursday night. He will likely join Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown in three-wide sets, though it's not clear if he will be on a full snap count.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO