Lewis is in line for more work following Robert Tonyan's diagnosis of a torn ACL, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports. Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will take a "by-committee" approach at tight end following the loss of Tonyan for the rest of the season. Lewis may not be in line for a jump in targets, but his share of the offensive snaps could bump up from the 40-50 percent that he's earned in most of the team's eight games so far. Along with Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis will be the TE considerations for Green Bay.

4 DAYS AGO