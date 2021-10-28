Man, 23, dies after being arrested by police - as force refers itself to standards watchdog over his death

A man has died in hospital after being arrested by Derbyshire Police.

Police are yet to formally identify the individual. However, he has been named locally as 23-year-old Chad Allford.

The father of a three-year-old is understood to have been arrested by officers at an address in Alfreton shortly before 5pm on Wednesday before becoming unwell.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital by ambulance, but later died, according to a police statement.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

Chad Allford, 23, has been named locally as the man who died in police custody. Tributes have flooded in for him on social media

'RIP Chad' messages have been written on the pavement at the entrance to Morewood Drive in Alfreton

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: 'Just before 5pm last night, Wednesday, officers attended an address on Morewood Drive in Alfreton.

'A 23-year-old man was detained who became unwell, he was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later sadly died.

'The force has referred itself to the IOPC.'

An IOPC spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the incident is 'in its very early stages'.

A statement continued: 'The IOPC has started an investigation after a 23-year-old man died following police contact at a residential address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, Derbyshire on Wednesday.

“At around 5pm, Derbyshire Constabulary police officers detained a man who became increasingly unwell. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

Police at the scene in Moreland Drive, Alfreton, where Mr Allford was arrested on Wednesday evening

A police cordon is in place around the property. Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the standards watchdog following the incident

“The matter was referred to the IOPC and investigators attended the scene and the post incident procedure yesterday to being enquiries.

'Our independent investigation is in its very early stages.'

Tributes have since flooded in for Mr Allford on social media locally.

Harry Lacey-Hatton said in a Facebook post: 'Really can’t believe it. You was one off the nicest lad growing up.

'I’ll never forget the times we had mate. You always stuck up for me in school and I’ll always be grateful to you for that cuz. Doesn’t seem real.

'Rest in peace Chad Allford my thoughts are with your family & little boy.'

Ryan Minkley added: 'Enjoy each and every day because a wise man once said yesterday is gone and tomorrow is never a promise.

'R.I.P Chad Allford.'

Aaron Lunn posted: 'Rest in peace Chad Allford. Had a lot of good times growing up.'

A #JusticeForChad hashtag has also been included in many social media posts following his death.