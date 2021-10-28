CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: a multicenter randomized trial

By Michael E. Nassif
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) have a high burden of symptoms and functional limitations, and have a poor quality of life. By targeting cardiometabolic abmormalities, sodium glucose cotransporter"‰2 (SGLT2) inhibitors may improve these impairments. In this multicenter, randomized trial of patients with HFpEF (NCT03030235), we evaluated whether...

Medscape News

Which Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Need SGLT2 Inhibitors?

Agents that form the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor class – including canagliflozin (Invokana), dapagliflozin (Farxiga), and empagliflozin (Jardiance) – have show remarkably consistent cardiovascular efficacy and safety for treating patients with heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and higher-risk patients with type 2 diabetes. But despite an essential role now established...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cardiac-specific CGI-58 deficiency activates the ER stress pathway to promote heart failure in mice

Excess myocardial triacylglycerol accumulation (i.e., cardiac steatosis) impairs heart function, suggesting that enzymes promoting triacylglycerol metabolism exert essential regulatory effects on heart function. Comparative gene identification 58 (CGI-58) is a key enzyme that promotes the hydrolysis of triglycerides by activating adipose triglyceride lipase and plays a protective role in maintaining heart function. In this study, the effects of CGI-58 on heart function and the underlying mechanism were investigated using cardiac-specific CGI58-knockout mice (CGI-58cko mice). Echocardiography and pathological staining were performed to detect changes in the structure and function of the heart. Proteomic profiling, immunofluorescent staining, western blotting, and real-time PCR were used to evaluate molecular changes. In CGI-58cko mice, we detected cardiac hypertrophic remodeling and heart failure associated with excessive cardiac lipid accumulation, ROS production, and decreased expression of regulators of fatty acid metabolism. These changes were markedly attenuated in CGI-58cko mice injected with rAAV9-CGI58. A quantitative proteomics analysis revealed significant increases in the expression of ER stress-related proteins and decreases in proteins related to fatty acid and amino acid metabolism in the hearts of CGI-58cko mice. Furthermore, the inhibition of ER stress by the inhibitor 4-PBA improved mitochondrial dysfunction, reduced oxidative stress, and reversed cardiac remodeling and dysfunction in cultured cardiomyocytes or in CGI-58cko mice. Our results suggested that CGI-58 is essential for the maintenance of heart function by reducing lipid accumulation and ER stress in cardiomyocytes, providing a new therapeutic target for cardiac steatosis and dysfunction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical impact and quality of randomized controlled trials involving interventions evaluating artificial intelligence prediction tools: a systematic review

The evidence of the impact of traditional statistical (TS) and artificial intelligence (AI) tool interventions in clinical practice was limited. This study aimed to investigate the clinical impact and quality of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) involving interventions evaluating TS, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) prediction tools. A systematic review on PubMed was conducted to identify RCTs involving TS/ML/DL tool interventions in the past decade. A total of 65 RCTs from 26,082 records were included. A majority of them had model development studies and generally good performance was achieved. The function of TS and ML tools in the RCTs mainly included assistive treatment decisions, assistive diagnosis, and risk stratification, but DL trials were only conducted for assistive diagnosis. Nearly two-fifths of the trial interventions showed no clinical benefit compared to standard care. Though DL and ML interventions achieved higher rates of positive results than TS in the RCTs, in trials with low risk of bias (17/65) the advantage of DL to TS was reduced while the advantage of ML to TS disappeared. The current applications of DL were not yet fully spread performed in medicine. It is predictable that DL will integrate more complex clinical problems than ML and TS tools in the future. Therefore, rigorous studies are required before the clinical application of these tools.
HEALTH
Nature.com

m6A demethylase FTO attenuates cardiac dysfunction by regulating glucose uptake and glycolysis in mice with pressure overload-induced heart failure

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 377 (2021) Cite this article. N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is the most common post-transcriptional mammalian mRNA modification involved in multiple biological processes and diseases.1 However, its role in cardiac energy metabolism changes during heart failure (HF) remains elusive. Here we explored the role of m6A demethylase fat mass and obesity-associated protein (FTO) in glucose metabolism during pressure overload-induced HF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Heart Failure#Bristol Myers Squibb#Inhibitor#Res#Kccq Cs
Nature.com

Prognostic value of galectin-3 and right ventricular function for long-term mortality in heart failure patients treated with cardiac resynchronization therapy

Recently, associations between the biomarker galectin-3 and numerous pathological processes involved in heart failure (HF) and right ventricular (RV) function have been observed. We aimed to assess the long-term prognostic ability of galectin-3 and RV function parameters for all-cause mortality in HF patients treated with cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). We prospectively studied 63 symptomatic HF patients with a left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction (EF)"‰â‰¤"‰35%. The median serum galectin-3 concentration was 13.4Â ng/mL (IQR 11.05, 17.15). A detailed assessment of LV and RV geometry and function was performed with echocardiography. CRT defibrillator implantation was achieved in all patients without major complications. The follow-up lasted 5Â years. In the multivariable Cox regression model, independent predictors for all-cause mortality were log baseline galectin-3 and baseline RV function expressed as tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion with HR 2.96 (p"‰="‰0.037) and HR 0.88 (p"‰="‰0.023), respectively. Analysis of subgroups defined by galectin-3 concentration and CRT response showed that patients with high baseline galectin-3 concentrations and a lack of response to CRT had a significantly lower probability of survival. In our patient cohort, the baseline galectin-3 concentration and RV function were independent predictors of long-term all-cause mortality in HFrEF patients following CRT implantation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The transcriptome of Balamuthia mandrillaris trophozoites for structure-guided drug design

Balamuthia mandrillaris, a pathogenic free-living amoeba, causes cutaneous skin lesions as well as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, a 'brain-eating' disease. As with the other known pathogenic free-living amoebas (Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba species), drug discovery efforts to combat Balamuthia infections of the central nervous system are sparse; few targets have been validated or characterized at the molecular level, and little is known aboutÂ the biochemical pathways necessary for parasite survival. Current treatments of encephalitis due to B. mandrillaris lack efficacy, leading to case fatality rates above 90%. Using our recently published methodology to discover potential drugs against pathogenic amoebas, we screened a collection of 85 compounds with known antiparasitic activity and identified 59 compounds that impacted the growth of Balamuthia trophozoites at concentrations below 220Â ÂµM. Since there is no fully annotated genome or proteome of B. mandrillaris, we sequenced and assembled its transcriptome from a high-throughput RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq)Â experiment and located the coding sequences of the genes potentially targeted by the growth inhibitors from our compound screens. We determined the sequence of 17 of these target genes and obtained expression clones for 15 that we validated by direct sequencing. These will be used in the future in combination with the identified hits in structure guided drug discovery campaigns to develop new approaches for the treatment of Balamuthia infections.
SCIENCE
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Restoration of HBV-specific CD8 T-cell responses by sequential low-dose IL-2 treatment in non-responder patients after IFN-Î± therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 376 (2021) Cite this article. Patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) undergoing interferon (IFN)-Î±-based therapies often exhibit a poor HBeAg serological response. Thus, there is an unmet need for new therapies aimed at CHB. This study comprised two clinical trials, including 130 CHB patients, who were treatment-naÃ¯ve; in the first, 92 patients were systematically analyzed ex vivo for interleukin-2 receptor (IL-2R) expression and inhibitory molecules expression after receiving Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy. In our second clinical trial, 38 non-responder patients, in whom IFN-Î± therapy had failed, were treated with or without low-dose IL-2 for 24 weeks. We then examined the hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific CD8+ T-cell response and the clinical outcome, in these patients. Although the majority of the participants undergoing Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy were non-responders, we observed a decrease in CD25 expression on their CD4+ T cells, suggesting that IFN-Î± therapy may provide a rationale for sequential IL-2 treatment without increasing regulatory T cells (Tregs). Following sequential therapy with IL-2, we demonstrated that the non-responders experienced a decrease in the numbers of Tregs and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) expression. In addition, sequential IL-2 administration rescued effective immune function, involving signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) activation. Importantly, IL-2 therapy significantly increased the frequency and function of HBV-specific CD8+ T cells, which translated into improved clinical outcomes, including HBeAg seroconversion, among the non-responder CHB patients. Our findings suggest that sequential IL-2 therapy shows efficacy in rescuing immune function in non-responder patients with refractory CHB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Case Study: Optimization of Heart Failure Therapy with an SGLT-2 Inhibitor

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP: Excellent. Thank you for that. Like I said, we have a lot of different tools in our toolbox. It’s always nice to understand and help our primary care colleagues. They have a lot on their plate. They have a lot that they need to do within a 15-, 20-, 30-minute visit, and it’s also nice to be able to share some of these best practices in clinical pearls as they sort through some of their options and as they talk to their patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Antidiabetic effect of gemigliptin: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials with Bayesian inference through a quality management system

Gemigliptin is one of the latest dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors developed by LG Life Sciences. Since the early 2000s, several randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of gemigliptin have been conducted. However, no study has directly compared its antidiabetic effects through a systematic review and meta-analysis. Therefore, in this study, we performed a systematic review and meta-analysis on RCTs. In particular, a subsequent meta-analysis was performed using Bayesian inference, and an updated quality management system model was integrated throughout our study. The mean differences and 95% confidence intervals for glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), homeostatic model assessment beta cell function (HOMA-Î²), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) were evaluated for the efficacy outcomes of gemigliptin as compared to those of placebo and other oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). In conclusion, we found that gemigliptin was superior to placebo and comparable to other OADs in terms of the effect on HbA1c, FPG, HOMA-Î², and LDL. Further, gemigliptin was more effective than other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in Bayesian inference analysis and statistically significant to other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in sensitivity analysis excluding metformin. However, to confirm the results, more studies need to be analysed and the minimum clinically important difference must be applied.
SCIENCE
wustl.edu

Popular heart failure drug no better than older drug in sickest patients

A new study led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that a widely used heart failure drug named sacubitril/valsartan is no better than valsartan alone in patients with severe heart failure. The study also provides evidence that the treatment with valsartan may be slightly safer for patients with advanced heart failure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Nature.com

Sarcopenic obesity is associated with telomere shortening: findings from the NHANES 1999"“2002

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Sarcopenic obesity (SO) is characterised by the concurrent presence of sarcopenia and excess adiposity. Telomere shortening has been associated with sarcopenia and obesity alone but the association between SO and telomere length (TL) has not been investigated. This study aimed to investigate SO and TL in an adult population. Data were from 5397 individuals (mean age"‰="‰44.7 years, 51.3% male) enrolled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Body composition (BC) was assessed by Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry. Two models were used to assess SO: a BC model including four phenotypes derived from the combination of high or low adiposity and muscle mass; and, a truncal fat mass to appendicular skeletal mass ratio (TrFM/ASM). TL was assessed using quantitative polymerase chain reaction and expressed as base pairs. The mean TL, relative to the reference DNA, was calculated and expressed as the mean T/S ratio. A General Linear Model was applied to determine associations between TL for SO. In adjusted analysis, only individuals with SO, defined as the presence of high adiposity-low muscle mass (four-phenotype model), had significantly shorter telomeres (p"‰="‰0.05) than the reference group (i.e. low adiposity-high muscle mass), with a mean T/S ratio of 1.02 (95%CI: 0.98"“1.05) compared to 1.05 (95%CI: 1.01"“1.09), respectively. TrFM/ASM was not associated with TL. Preliminary findings suggest that sarcopenia and obesity may act synergistically to shorten telomeres.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER
Nature.com

A functional variant of SHARPIN confers increased risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease

Late-onset Alzheimer's disease (LOAD) is the most common form of dementia, and its pathogenesis is multifactorial. We previously reported a rare functional variant of SHARPIN (rs572750141, NP_112236.3:p.Gly186Arg) that was significantly associated with LOAD. In addition, several recent studies have suggested the potential role of SHARPIN in AD pathogenesis. In this study, we sought to identify additional functional variants of SHARPIN in Japanese population. Six highly deleterious variants of SHARPIN, comprising four missense variants, one frameshift variant, and one stop-gain variant were detected from whole-genome sequencing data for 180 patients with LOAD and 184 with mild cognitive impairment. One of these candidate variants (rs77359862, NP_112236.3:p.Arg274Trp) was significantly associated with an increased risk of LOAD in 5043 LOAD cases and 11984 controls (P"‰="‰0.0016, odds ratio"‰="‰1.43). Furthermore, this variant SHARPIN showed aberrant cellular localization and reduced the activation of NF-ÎºB, a central mediator of inflammatory and immune responses. Further investigation of the physiologic role of SHARPIN may reveal the mechanism of onset of LOAD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

No Increase in Fracture Risk from SGLT2 Inhibitor Use, Study Finds

A propensity score-matched analysis comparing fracture risk associated with the initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors versus GLP-1RAs or DPP-4 inhibitors indicates use of SGLT2 inhibitors was not associated with an increase in risk of fractures in older patients with type 2 diabetes. New research from investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

SGLT2 Inhibitors for Diabetes: No Link to Fractures in Older Adults

Use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors does not appear to raise the risk for fractures in older adults, new research suggests. The data come from a nationwide propensity score-matched study of US Medicare recipients with type 2 diabetes who were new users of either an SGLT2 inhibitor, a dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, or a glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) receptor agonist.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE

