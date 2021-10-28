CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield bloodhound 'Rudy' solves crimes and saves lives

By Caroline Coleburn
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnlQY_0cfYNL4S00

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police Department rookie, Rudy, doesn't wear a uniform — he wears a harness.

Rudy is a fully-certified K-9 ready to save lives and solve crimes.

CBS 6 first introduced you to Rudy in October 2020, when the young bloodhound was still in training with his handler, Corporal Dan Shuklis.

Over the past year, the pup has honed his skills and received his certification from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association.

He now works five days a week, but when he’s off the job, Rudy wins over everyone he meets.

CBS 6 caught up with Rudy and Corporal Shuklis during a visit to Redeemer Episcopal Day school in Midlothian.

"It's good to acclimate him to everything you can, and he loves kids," said Shuklis.

Rudy’s biggest tool is his nose, and he showed off his skills for the kids.

Shuklis had former Chesterfield firefighter Dave Lipp rub his hands on a gauze pad and then go hide several yards away. Several minutes later, Shuklis had Rudy sniff that same gauze pad, and off they went.

"Rudy, find," Shuklis told the pup.

Within five minutes, Rudy had located Lipp behind a bush near the playground. The children came running behind to reward the special hound with praise for his find.

"Woo!," Shulkis exclaimed. "Good boy, Rudy!"

In training, Shuklis said Rudy gets a Vienna sausage for locating a person or an item.

Shuklis has spent 22 years with Chesterfield Police and always hoped to become a K-9 handler.

"This has been my dream since I started the department," he explained. "And I get to finish out my career when he retires, and it just can't get any better than, you know, ending up your career doing what you always wanted to do."

In the past eight months, Rudy has already helped the department solve several crimes.

"He worked a breaking and entering one time that was three hours old," Shuklis noted. "And then we ended up chasing people out to patrol, and they caught him, and we ended up solving a bunch of other things cases that were involved with those same people."

This pup’s sense of smell is so strong, he can track someone off of a single strand of hair.

“I have really, really high hopes that he's going to be amazing," said Shulkis. "He's already done so much in a few months."

While Rudy’s a professional on the job, he does have his weaknesses.

"We're still working on chickens," Shulkis laughed. "It's amazing how many free-range chickens are around Chesterfield County."

Shuklis hopes to be on the road with Rudy, or as he likes to call him "Rudy Roo, Chucklehead, Goofball" for several more years.

"We're inseparable," he explained.

But for now, if there’s a person to find or a scent to track in Chesterfield County, you can bet Rudy is on the way.

Shuklis wants to remind people if you have a missing loved one, be sure to call police right away because he said the fresher the scent, the easier and more likely it is for bloodhounds like Rudy to track them down.

Rudy’s sister Mazie is also on the Chesterfield force. They are expected to work five to seven years.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

HCPD Introduces 2 New Bloodhound Puppies

The Horry County Police Department has added two furry deputies to their force. K-9 officers Reba and Pepper will be in training for a year before they head out into the field. The department now has a total of seven bloodhounds in the unit. Sergeant Justin Miller with HCPD said ‘both of the puppies came out of Kentucky, out of Bluegrass Bloodhounds which they work hand in hand with the Jimmy Rice Center which does the grants for law enforcement.’
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Midlothian, VA
WBOY 12 News

2 women charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to individual working with Greater Harrison Drug Task Force

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an individual working with the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force. On Sept. 21, confidential informants working with the Greater Harrison County Drugs and Violent Crime Task Force performed controlled purchases from two individuals in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint. On that […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Report Annapolis

400 Pounds of Pot Seized During Traffic Stop in Indiana; Glen Burnie Man, Baltimore Man Arrested

The seizure of 400 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Henry County Indiana resulted in the arrest of two men, one from Glen Burnie and the other from Baltimore. On September 29th, 2021 at 1:16 pm, a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop of a 2021 White Dodge Sprinter Van for following too close at the 131 mile marker along eastbound I-70.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

NYC drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of truck window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodhound
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy