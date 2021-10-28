CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feds Say NJ Investment Advisor Stole $2.8 Million from Clients

By Chris Coleman
 6 days ago
Authorities say a former broker and investment advisor from Bergen County has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2.8 million from his clients. 41-year-old Kenneth A. Welsh of River Edge was charged with four counts of...

