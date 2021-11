The rumors about a new MacBook Pro that brought back all the ports seemed like another unsubstantiated rumor that would never come to pass. I myself had a small bit of quiet enthusiasm that some new Apple Silicon that I thought might be coming, but wasn’t sure what else to expect. When Apple’s 14” and 16” MacBook Pros popped in, I channeled The Wire and let out a “sheeeeiiiiiiittttttt.” On paper I was seeing everything I had ever asked for from a new MacBook Pro. Since then, I’ve spent a week or so with the 14” MacBook Pro, and this beast machine is living up to the hype.

