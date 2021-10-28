CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey sells her mom's abandoned NY state home for $757K... after she relocates to assisted living home in Florida

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Mariah Carey has sold her mother's former home in upstate New York for $757,444, according to The Dirt.

The singer originally purchased the home, located in Lewisboro in 1994 for $419,000 for her mom Patricia Carey, 82.

The home was put on the market for $600K in June, selling for $157K more than asking price to a local couple.

Patricia was moved to a West Palm Beach, Florida luxury assisted living home in the past year, leaving the home abandoned for a year before it went on sale June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HugcE_0cfYLz0a00
Sold! Mariah Carey has sold her mother's former home in upstate New York for $757,444, according to The Dirt . The singer originally purchased the home, located in Lewisboro, in 1994 for $419,000 for her mom Patricia Carey, 82

The 52-year-old artist had a 'complicated relationship' with her family, according to her memoir via the outlet.

Mariah and her mom, a former opera singer and vocal coach, have been distance since 2001; Her mom called 911 on the singer alleging she had a violent nervous breakdown during her promotional tour for her film Glitter, which bombed at the box office, per The NY Post.

The alleged incident occurred at the home in late July 2001, per Dirt; She also briefly stayed there after a hospital stay weeks after.

Her estranged siblings Morgan and Alison Carey are suing the pop star on allegations that she defamed them with her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEnkt_0cfYLz0a00
Real estate: The 52-year-old artist had a 'complicated relationship' with her family, according to her memoir via the outlet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRcap_0cfYLz0a00
Relationship: Mariah and her mom, a former opera singer and vocal coach, have been distance since 2001; Her mom called 911 on the singer alleging she had a violent nervous breakdown during her promotional tour for her film Glitter, which bombed at the box office, per The NY Post; seen with her mom and daughter Monroe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OiNaA_0cfYLz0a00
Needs a remodel: The home was put on the market for $600K in June, selling for $157K more than asking price to a local couple

A source told The Sun, via the NY Post that that entire alleged breakdown was 'just Pat's jealous, mean spirited nature,' adding that Mariah was at no time a danger to herself or anyone else.'

The assisted senior living home Patricia is staying at in Florida is a five-star luxury resort for senior, per The NY Post, with rent starting at $5,400.

The high-end living facility has housekeeping and transportation weekly as well as includes fitness classes, activities and breakfast and dinner.

The NY state home was purchased by Mariah in 1994 for Patricia while the singer was married to Tommy Mottola and years after her debut album made her into a household name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ezgc_0cfYLz0a00
Former home: Patricia was moved to a West Palm Beach, Florida luxury assisted living home in the past year, leaving the home abandoned for a year before it went on sale in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFyPP_0cfYLz0a00
Views: The bedrooms had stained carpeting with outdated bathrooms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymFIP_0cfYLz0a00

The home is located in Lewisboro in Westchester County, New York near the Connecticut border on almost six acres of land that includes a lily pond with a gate.

It also has a a swimming pool with vast lawns; It was built in 1982, featuring 3,000 square feet, four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The home needs some remodeling as it has an outdated kitchen, bathrooms, stained wall-to-wall carpeting and scratched up floors.

The home also only has air conditioning on the first floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTSuB_0cfYLz0a00
Old school: The home needs some remodeling as it has an outdated kitchen, bathrooms, stained wall-to-wall carpeting and scratched up floors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeswG_0cfYLz0a00
View: The home is located in Lewisboro in Westchester County, New York near the Connecticut border on almost six acres of land that includes a lily pond with a gate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BY3qC_0cfYLz0a00
Close up: The home needs some remodeling as it has an outdated kitchen, bathrooms, stained wall-to-wall carpeting and scratched up floors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQQuq_0cfYLz0a00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChUGV_0cfYLz0a00
Retro: The living room had wood paneling as well as an outdated fireplace

NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
