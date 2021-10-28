CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia counties update election procedures to prevent disputes and better account for ballots

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054kUT_0cfYLtiE00


S everal Virginia counties have refined their election processes in preparation for the governor's race, hoping to ease the concerns of politicos already speculating an improper election.

With neck-and-neck polling coming out of the Virginia governor's race, local officials have made efforts to change their methodology for counting votes and combat speculation of voter fraud. New strategies for election accountability include strict rules to divide votes by type, limit what information is shared before polls close, and begin the counting process earlier.

"If these changes are done, it should make reporting the results clearer," Brenda Cabrera, president of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia , told the Washington Examiner .

FOURTH POLL SHOWS YOUNGKIN AND MCAULIFFE TIED, GOP ENTHUSIASM SURGING

The Virginia Legislature passed H.B. 1888 in May , requiring counties to report early in-person voting and mail-in ballots separately. Cabrera also noted a provision that allows precincts to report how many votes they received but not who received them. The law also requires counties to begin pre-processing mail ballots no later than a week before the election.

These changes in election law come after Republicans began expressing concerns about voter fraud in the governor's race.

"The Virginia governor's election — you better watch it," former President Donald Trump told Virginia talk show host John Fredericks in September. "You have a close race in Virginia, but it's not close if they cheat."

Virginia was the subject of intense scrutiny in 2020 when the Associated Press called the state for President Joe Biden only a half-hour after polls had closed with 10% of the vote counted. At that point, Trump led the early raw vote count, causing some to argue the state election was stolen.

"Trump jumped out to an early lead in Virginia because many Republican counties reported their results first," the Associated Press wrote in its explanation for the call. "But much of the remaining ballots left to be counted were cast in population-dense Democratic areas near Washington D.C., including Fairfax and Prince William counties."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In response, many Republican voters have offered to volunteer as poll watchers during the early voting process in the state, according to the Washington Post .

Others have filed lawsuits claiming violations of state election law. In Fairfax County, the conservative-aligned Public Interest Legal Foundation and Virginia Institute for Public Policy filed a lawsuit in County Circuit Court claiming Fairfax County accepted more than 300 ballots without proper identification.

Fairfax County General Registrar Scott Konopasek contests the claim, stating , "The Office of Elections is processing absentee ballot requests in accordance with the laws of Virginia" and that voters had no reason to doubt the county registrar's integrity.

Scott Konopasek did not immediately return a request for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
bpr.org

Virginia & New Jersey 2021 Gubernatorial Election Results

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s early and absentee ballots will be reported 1st this election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state law means we’ll see results from Virginia’s early and absentee ballots first. Ballots cast on Election Day will be released afterwards. “This will enable people to see separately what the in-person and mail ballot vote was, and then, as the Election Day balloting...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Virginia Results Aren’t the Victory Trump Thinks They Are

Last night’s elections were fantastic news for the Republican Party, disastrous for the Democratic Party—and a mixed verdict for Donald Trump. In winning the Virginia gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin—and other successful GOP candidates in the Old Dominion and elsewhere—nodded toward the kinds of themes that the former president has accentuated. After all, it’s his party now. But in winning while keeping Trump at arm’s length, Youngkin also showed the possibility of a party that isn’t Trump’s any longer.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Examiner#Youngkin#Gop#The Virginia Legislature#H B 1888#Republicans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
53K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy