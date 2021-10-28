CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders skeptical of Biden spending outline

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1PvH_0cfYLq4300


S en. Bernie Sanders isn't happy with President Joe Biden's spending outline, though he's not pledging to vote against it.

The socialist independent senator, who caucuses with Senate Democrats, said Thursday after the White House outlined a framework for a $1.75 trillion deal on its social spending package that the deal could be “better.” Sanders, a two-time Democratic presidential candidate and avatar of its far-left flank, also said the House shouldn’t vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill until they have a commitment from all 50 Senate Democrats to support the social spending bill that makes up key portions of Biden's domestic agenda.

After centrist and far-left Democrats were unable to come to an agreement after weeks of negotiations over a $3.5 trillion bill, Biden unveiled a proposal slashed in half that cut Democratic priorities, including 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

TOM COTTON SWIPES AT GARLAND: ‘THANK GOD YOU ARE NOT ON THE SUPREME COURT’

Biden on Thursday traveled to the Capitol before his departure for Europe to tell congressional Democrats that he needs their support for the $1.75 trillion plan.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week," Biden said.

Progressives have long held that they will not support the infrastructure bill unless there is a corresponding vote on the social spending bill.

After the slashed framework was unveiled, Sanders told reporters at the Capitol that “I think that the House should not be voting for infrastructure bill.”

“Unless they see very clear language and know that there are 50 senators on board, whatever the agreement may be, that's No. 1,” Sanders said.

Sanders said that the framework “goes a very long way to protecting the needs of working people, the elderly, children, the sick and the poor, and obviously, it does pop on more than ever before in terms of dealing with climate.” But Sanders added he has “some serious concerns about what is not in the bill.”

“For years, we have been talking about lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and that is not in the bill at all,” Sanders said, adding he’s glad hearing aids were part of the expansion of Medicare, but disappointed that vision and dental were not included, as well as paid leave.

“So what I would say is, you have the outline of a very significant piece of legislation, I want to see it made better,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who objected to the size and scope of the $3.5 trillion package, told reporters that the deal is “in the hands of the House.”

In remarks from the White House Thursday, Biden said, “no one got everything they wanted, including me.”

“But that’s what compromise is,” Biden said. “That’s consensus.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 10

paul
3d ago

1.700 pages of earmarks.. and this President let military and civilian lives lost and left behind.. so you really think that they are for all Americans..

Reply
3
John Jacobson
3d ago

Stay strong, Bernie. Do not accept anything less than full socialism. Oh, and keep avoiding any taxes on millionaires Bernie. You might get caught in that trap.

Reply
2
mizerbob
4d ago

You would think he would get a decent hair cut once in his life.

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

Hispanic Democrats warn of the perils of dropping immigration proposals from Biden’s domestic spending bill

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Paid Leave#The White House#Democratic
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Telegraph

Virginia governor election: Biden's presidency in crisis as Republican Glenn Youngkin pulls off shock win

Joe Biden’s presidency has been thrown into deep turmoil after Republicans won the governorship of Virginia in an election seen as a bellwether for the crucial midterms. With 95 per cent of votes counted, Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate, claimed 51 per cent of the vote in a state that the Democrats won by ten points just a year ago in the presidential election. His rival, veteran Democrat Terry McAuliffe, was on just 48.3 per cent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Bay Area

Young People Are Over Democrats — and Republicans — New Data Show: What That Means for 2022

They aren’t the numbers Democrats wanted to see heading into a vital midterm year. New data obtained by NBCLX reveals turnout among voters aged 18-29 fell by nearly half for California’s September recall election, compared to the 2020 presidential election 10 months earlier. The share of ballots from those young adults fell to just 12% of the electorate, down from 17% last November, according to the secretary of state’s office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
53K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy