Shiba Price Analysis: SHIBA token price rejected from the $0.0000885 mark

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the price has broken the resistance, and now the bears are trying their best to push the price down. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will sustain on the support that was once on resistance. Firstly, we can see the MACD, which is showing the green histograms, which means the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI, which is in the neutral zone near 66, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is above the 50MA, and both 20MA,50MA are above the 100MA, which is a bullish sign.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO