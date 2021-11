Ripple price analysis is bullish today. Strong support for XRP is found at $1.11. The XRP rallied high today as bulls continue to dominate the price function. The Ripple price analysis shows that XRP is on an upwards trend again today, as XRP/USD has gained significant value over the past week, rising from $0.99 to $1.19, which is quite an achievement for the coin. From 28th October, the cryptocurrency is on the rise, with correcting for one day in between on 1st November and continuing upside again from yesterday, i.e., 2nd November.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO