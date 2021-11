Can hacking a car company ever lead to good? Here’s one example that should have Tesla drivers sit up and take notice. Earlier, we’ve reported that Tesla Autopilot and FSD has had more than its share of assisted driving successes and questionable quirks as it attempts to achieve the holy grail of FSD—Level 5 categorization. The foundation of much of this Tesla controversy, however, is about safety and whether Tesla is truly being responsible or irresponsible when it comes toward the manufacture of their vehicles and the message they are selling to their customers and potential customers.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO