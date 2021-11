One of the biggest conversations currently surrounding the K.C. Chiefs is where the leadership and culture are during these dark times. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the unquestioned leaders on this football team and has been for some time. However, Mahomes seems to be a bit off this year for whatever reason. In the team’s most recent loss to Tennessee, Mahomes looked demoralized, and when the face of your franchise is in shock and has run out of positive things to say, it’s not a good look.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO