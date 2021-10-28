CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Curve Dao Price Analysis: CRV Token Price Facing Strong Resistance From The $5.3 Mark

By Sahil Suresh Mahadik
themarketperiodical.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current price of CRV token is $4.98, with an intraday gain of 12.21%. The CRV/BTC pair was trading at 0.00008209 BTC with a growth of 10.24%. The 24-hour trading volume in CRV token is $1.3 Billion. As mentioned in my previous article on Curve Dao, the token price...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

SHIBA INU Price Analysis: SHIB Coin Price Sees A Correction Before The Big Listings

SHIB Coin price is currently seeing a downside momentum in the daily chart but can soon revert to the uptrend. It has seen a loss of 4% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators of SHIBA INU suggest a consolidation in the asset price for a while. In contrast, SHIB/BTC pair has seen a loss of 7% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

NEO Price Analysis: NEO Crypto Price Might See A Strong Upside Momentum

NEO coin price is currently seeing a strong upside momentum which can soon push it to a new high. It has seen a gain of more than 2% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators of NEO price suggest a bearish momentum in price. In contrast, the NEO/BTC pair has seen a loss of more than 0.01% in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama Price analysis:- the bears have taken control of the price. Will the bulls make a comeback on the support?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the price has broken the resistance, and now the bears are trying their best to push the price down. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will sustain on the support that was once on resistance. Firstly, we can see the MACD, which is showing the green histograms, which means the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI, which is in the neutral zone near 66, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is above the 50MA, and both 20MA,50MA are above the 100MA, which is a bullish sign.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Token#Crv#Btc#Ema#Rsi
themarketperiodical.com

Loopring Price Analysis: LRC Token Marks $1.71 As A New All-Time High

The LRC/BTC pair was trading at 0.00002212 BTC, a 6.97% gain. The daily trading volume of The LRC token is $3.6 billion, indicating a 9.58% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on looping, The LRC token displayed an excellent rally in its chart when the price completed its Cup and handle pattern of the daily time frame chart. So far, the price has made a high of $1.71, which is also the new ATH for the LRC token. Today, the technical chart indicates a daily Doji candle in the LRC/USD chart, which would suggest a possibility of a minor retracement.
STOCKS
investing.com

Curve DAO Token (CRV): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Curve DAO Token (CRV): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. The Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the native token that powers the Curve.fi decentralized exchange. Equilibrium has launched Curve.fi’s automated market maker on Genshiro, Equilibrium’s Kusama-based canary network. The crypto pool of Curve Finance was recently launched on the...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Analysts say ‘impulse move’ could send Ethereum price into the $6K to $14K range

Crypto markets have hit the ground running right from the start of November and as of Nov. 2, a near uncountable number of tokens have rallied to swing highs as Ether (ETH) broke above the $4,500 level and Bitcoin (BTC) recaptured the $64,000 level. Polkadot (DOT) also hit another all-time high as investors accumulated tokens leading into the upcoming parachain auctions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains elusive below monthly resistance

EUR/USD faded bounce off three-week low, sidelined of late. 100-SMA, 200 SMA guard immediate upside ahead of the key short-term resistance line. One-month-old horizontal area restricts nearby downside ahead of yearly low. Sluggish RSI, key resistances challenge recovery moves, bears need conviction. EUR/USD fails to extend the week-start rebound past...
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Sandbox Price Analysis: SAND Token Gave 275% Returns Within A Week

For the daily SAND token chart, the RSI value has reached the overbought zone. The SAND/BTC pair traded for 0.0000421 BTC with a gain of 29.3%. The daily trading volume for The SAND token is $7.06 Billion, indicating a 64.6% hike. The SAND token price indicated an excellent long opportunity...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Touched 11-Day High at $64K, Now Facing Critical Resistance

Bitcoin’s fundamentals and on-chain remain bullish as the cryptocurrency is now facing an important resistance. Bitcoin continues to hold the 21-day, 21-day EMA, and $60K levels which is a near-term positive signal. There has been some profit-taking from the 2-to-3-year and 5-year old coins, but there’s no trend of distribution forming just yet.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Dash Price Analysis: DASH Coin Struggling For a Breakout Above $200

The DASH coin price breaks below the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $350 million. DASH/BTC pair is trading positive by 0.4% at 0.00310685 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the DASH coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price struggles around the yellow line and guarantee a downtrend for Dash as long as prices are below the moving average.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Analysis: Is CHZ going to the Moon?

Chiliz is riding the bull wagon with an increment of 8.4% since yesterday. The token also saw a rise in its fully diluted market cap by almost 21%. The current market price of CHZ is trading near its 24-hour high price. Chiliz is back with the bullish trend after suffering...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ Coin Price Falls 30% Within a Month

The XTZ coin price breaks below the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $287 million. XTZ/BTC pair is trading negative by -0.9% at 0.00010062 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the XTZ coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that prices break the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for Tezos as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Sushiswap (SUSHI) Analysis: SUSHI May Carry On Its Bullish Climb

Sushiswap attained its October’s all-time high price. The token saw a rise in its trading volume by three-fourth of its original volume. After lots of breakouts and corrections, the coin is getting distributed on top. Sushiswap has given good returns in the past and performed relatively better than most of...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Decentraland Price Analysis: MANA Token Retraced To The 0.5 Fibonacci Level

The RSI line showed an impressive growth similar to MANA token price. The MANA/BTC pair was trading at 0.00005235 BTC with a gain of 19.18%. The 24 hour trading volume in MANA token is $7.9 Million, indicating a 13.29% loss. Last week was pretty crazy for all the MANA investors...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price CMP Near $200 Mark, For What Bulls Waiting?

Litecoin price at the monthly chart is trading above its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day. The crypto asset is currently trying to sustain above its vital moving averages, with the lower volume activity. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading at 0.003188 BTC with a minor...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Crypto.com Coin Price Analysis: CRO Crypto Price Is All Set To Rally For A New High

CRO coin price is currently observing a strong upside trend which can soon push it to a new high. It has seen a gain of more than 8% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators of Crypto.com suggest a strong upside momentum in the price for the future. Meanwhile, the CRO/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 5% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

WTI Price Analysis: Price meets M-formaiton neckline resistance

Oil prices are being pressured at a key level of daily resistance. Bears can look to the 79 figure as a potential downside target. WTI is stalling on the bullish cycle that has been in place since the end of summer 2021. Super high prices could well be struck by the law of gravity in the coming days and weeks ahead and the following analysis illustrates the bearish bias building on a daily basis.
TRAFFIC
themarketperiodical.com

Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Coin Is Ready To Retest The $67 Resistance Level

FIL coin chart shows a death crossover of the 50-and-200-day EMA. The FIL/BTC pair was trading at 0.00228 BTC with a gain of 0.43%. The 24-hour trading volume in FIL coin is $220.5 Million, indicating a 66.8% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Filecoin, the FIL coin showed...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy